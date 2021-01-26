New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Tata Safari Flagship SUV Spotted Ahead Of India Unveil

Charanpreet Singh
The new Safari is also likely to get iRA connected car technology expand View Photos
The new Safari is also likely to get iRA connected car technology

  • The all-new Tata Safari SUV will be unveiled in India today
  • The Safari will be positioned above the Harrier as Tata's new flagship
  • The Safari SUV will also employ Tata's impact 2.0 design philosophy

New spy shots of the soon-to-be-launched 2021 Tata Safari SUV have surfaced online ahead of its India unveil. This time around, we get to see the cabin of the flagship SUV for the first time. In another set of pictures, at least three Safari SUVs were spotted on the roads sporting the white exterior colour similar to the Harrier SUV. The other unit bears a new dark blue shade that we've seen in previous spy images. The Indian carmaker will be officially revealing the SUV later in the day. Tata Motors showcased the three-row version of the Harrier at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Gravitas Concept.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari SUV Teaser Reveals Captain Seats​

The base-spec Safari misses out on the touchscreen infotainment system 

Based on the interior spy images, the SUV appears to be a base-spec variant sporting all-black theme on the inside. It also gets fabric seats, plastic materials on the dashboard, manual AC, and other significant changes. The 7-seater variant misses out on the touchscreen infotainment system and instead gets a 2-din stereo unit.

The base-spec Tata Safari variant reveals all-black cabin theme and fabric seats

As seen in the images, the centre console unit looks a basic one, similar to the one offered on the 5-seater Harrier. The steering wheel too looks a simpler one, missing out on cruise control and audio buttons. The top-end variants are expected to pack beige coloured interiors with leather upholstery and other creature comforts.

The company had recently rolled the first production model off the assembly line at its manufacturing facility in Pune. The home-grown automaker has been teasing the SUV on its social media accounts, and it recently revealed captain seats in the middle-row through a teaser. The bookings for the new 2021 Safari are expected to commence very soon.

2021 Tata Safari flagship SUV will be based on the OMEGARC platform

Visually, the new Safari SUV will be 70 mm longer than the Harrier with length, while the wheelbase and track remain untouched. It also gets chrome-finished grille, LED headlamps with projector lens, stepped roof, flared wheel arches, wraparound LED taillights, skid plate, roof-rails, 'Safari' lettering on the tail lid, roof-mounted spoiler, beefier rear bumper, and more.

The new Tata Safari shares its underpinnings with the 5-seater Harrier

Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari Revealed; Production Begins

As for mechanicals, the all-new Safari SUV will be powered by the same BS6 compliant Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. It is the same motor that also powers the 5-seater Harrier SUV. It is good for 168 bhp of maximum power against 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options might include a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter.

