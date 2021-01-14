2021 Tata Safari Revealed; Production Begins

Tata Motors has commenced production of the all-new Safari SUV, ahead of its launch later this month. This is also the first official reveal of the production-spec 2021 Tata Safari in all its glory. The first production model rolled off the assembly line at the company's manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra, and will make it to showrooms soon. In addition, Tata Motors has also launched the Tata Safari Imaginator suite that offers a virtual view of the SUV using Augmented Reality (AR), along with a number of interactive features. Bookings for the new Safari are set to begin soon.

The new Tata Safari is 70 mm longer than the Harrier. Both models are based on the OMEGARC platform

Speaking at the unveiling, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, "The Safari is our flagship offering to connect the aspirations of the discerning and evolved Indian customer. It had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its new avatar, will carry forward this rich idea to build further its legacy. The new Tata Safari is ideal for families and groups with a multifaceted lifestyle, who prefer to drive together for work or leisure, as it offers an unmatchable combo of an exceptionally strong lineage, robust build quality, premium finishes and the 4Ps of Power, Performance, Presence, and Prestige to 'Reclaim Your Life'. We look forward to making the Safari rule the Indian roads once again."

The stepped roof design on the 2021 Tata Safari is inspired by the original Safari's design detail

The 2021 Tata Safari traces its origins to the H7X concept, with the first prototype badged as the Buzzard at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The SUV was later called Gravitas for India when showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Based on the OMEGARC platform, the new Safari shares its underpinnings with the Harrier, while sporting the Impact Design 2.0 styling. The model though is 70 mm longer than the Harrier in overall length, while the wheelbase and track remain the same.

The new Tata Safari will be offered with the 2.0-litre diesel engine shared with the Harrier. A petrol motor could be introduced later

Some of the key elements on the design front include the massive chrome-finished grille upfront, split LED headlamps with projector lens, dual-tone machine cut alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, and the stepped roof that pays homage to the original Safari. At the rear, the SUV comes with wraparound LED taillights with a signature pattern, skid plate, and gloss-black finish on the tailgate. The SUV also comes with roof-rails that also carry the Safari moniker on the side and a panoramic sunroof.

The 2021 Tata Safari is likely to go on sale by the end of this month. Bookings will open soon

Inside, the 2021 Tata Safari gets an Oyster White interior theme paired with ash wood finish on the dashboard. The new Tata SUV will be a seven-seater, and the automaker is pushing the luxury quotient on the offering with soft-touch materials. Expect the model to be loaded on the feature front including the semi-digital console, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leatherette seats, automatic climate control, and more. The new Safari is also likely to get iRA connected car technology right from the launch with Xpress Cool, voice command, What3words navigation, and more.

The all-new Tata Safari will draw power from the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that also powers the Harrier. Expect to see both manual and automatic versions going forward with power being sent to the front wheels. An all-wheel-drive version could be introduced depending on the demand, says Tata.

