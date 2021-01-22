Tata Motors Announces Immediate Price Hike From January 22, 2021

Tata Motors has announced an immediate price hike of up to ₹ 26,000 across its model range. The price hike will be effective from today and will vary on different models. The company has already announced a price hike on its commercial vehicle range earlier last month and the current increase is applicable only on its passenger vehicles. That said, the carmaker has confirmed that the current increase in prices won't be applicable on those bookings made on or before January 21, 2021.

Also Read: Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Grew 1 Per Cent In Q3 FY2021

The price hike will vary depending on the models and variants.

Price hike at the beginning of every year has become a norm in the auto industry due to various reasons. First up, the increase in prices of materials primarily regulates the prices and then other factors like increase in the cost of diesel that affects transportation cost and salary revisions in the company among others also lead to the increase. Citing similar reasons, in an official statement the company said, "Rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semi-conductors have compelled the company to pass on a part of the cost to customers."

Also Read: Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across Commercial Vehicle Range From January 2021

Tata Motors is also gearing up to launch the 2021 Safari in India.

Demand for Tata Motors' PV range including cars and SUVs grew by 39 per cent in FY21 in the first three quarters as compared to the demand in FY20 in the same period. In the third quarter of FY21, Tata Motors also registered its highest ever sales in last 33 quarters and is working on liquidating the supply chain and ramp up its output to meet the increased demand.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.