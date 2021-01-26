Tata Safari Pre-Bookings To Open From February 4

The Tata Safari will be offered in both six and seven-seater configuration.

Tata Motors has just unveiled the new Safari in India and the new model is expected to go on sale next month. The company will also start accepting pre-bookings for the same on February 4, 2021, across the country at all dealerships, however, it is yet to share the booking amount. The new Tata Safari will be offered in India in six variants- XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and will be offered in both six-seater (captain seats) and seven-seater configuration.

The Tata Safari is 70 mm longer than the Tata Harrier.

The new Tata Safari is underpinned by the Land Rover D8 derived Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGARC) platform which also spawns the five-seater Harrier. Just like the Tata Harrier, even the Safari adorns the new IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy, but will feature subtle design changes. For instance, the SUV gets a new front grille with the tri-arrow theme design. It is 70 mm longer than the Harrier, while its width and wheelbase will remain unaltered.

It also gets new dual-tone black and ivory colour scheme on the inside.

On the inside, it gets a new dual-tone black and ivory scheme while the three-spoke steering wheel and the 8.8-inch floating infotainment system remain unchanged. The screen is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and also offers the IRA connected car tech along with voice recognition. Other features include a seven-inch instrument panel, premium oak brown leather seat upholstery, nine-speaker JBL sound system, electric parking brake and panoramic sunroof among others.

The Tata Safari will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox along with an optional Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic torque converter automatic gearbox. It will be equipped with features like six airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), hill descent control, child seat ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, traction control and hill hold control among others while electronic stability program (ESP) as standard.

