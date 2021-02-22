2021 Tata Safari SUV: All You Need To Know

The 2021 Tata Safari is offered in about 7 variants XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and XZ+ Adventure Persona

The much-anticipated Tata Safari has officially gone on sale in India, and it's the second new launch from the company this year after the Altroz iTurbo. We have already told you that the Safari is essentially just the three-row version of the existing Tata Harrier SUV, and it's built on the same OMEGA platform, and it comes with the same engine and transmission choices as well. The company has launched the new Safari at a starting price of ₹ 14.69 lakh, going up to ₹ 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and here's everything else you need to know about the new 2021 Tata Safari.

2021 Tata Safari - All You Need To Know:

The 2021 Tata Safari is offered in about seven variants XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ and XZ+ Adventure Persona, along with four automatic trims - XMA, XZA, XZA+, and XZA+ Adventure Persona. The Adventure Persona variants are based on the top-of-the-line XZ+ and XZA+ variants. Visually, the 2021 Tata Safari comes with a new grille featuring chrome studded tri-arrow pattern, xenon HID projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators, signature twin light LED taillamps, 18-inch machined alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, protective side cladding, dual-tone front bumper, stepped roof, tall tailgate, roof spoiler, roof-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna and more. Also Read: 2021 Tata Safari: Variants Explained In Detail​ The Tata Safari Adventure Persona trims come in a distinct 'Tropical Mist' colour with black elements The Tata Safari Adventure Persona trims, on the other hand, come in a distinct 'Tropical Mist' colour and offer a combination of signature black elements like - 18-inch Charcoal Grey Machined Alloys, Charcoal Grey Skid Plates, Piano Black Grille, Piano Black Safari Mascot on the bonnet, Piano Black Roof Rails Inserts, Piano Black Outer Door Handles. The new Tata Safari will also be available in three more colour options - Orcus White, Royal Blue, and Daytona Grey. Also, the entry-level XE trim only comes in one body colour option, the Orcus White shade, variants from the XM trim and above are available in all aforementioned three colour choices. The Tata Safari Adventure Persona trims come with Earthy Brown Benecke Kaliko interiors The cabin of the new Tata Safari comes with a new interior, featuring a dual-tone, Orcus White treatment with an ashwood dashboard. It also gets an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, the three-spoke steering wheel remains unchanged. Other features include a seven-inch instrument panel, premium oak brown leather seat upholstery, nine-speaker JBL sound system, electric parking brake and a panoramic sunroof. The Tata Safari Adventure Persona trims, however, come with Signature Earthy Brown Benecke Kaliko interiors instead of Orcus White. Also, the cabin features dark chrome interior accents on air vents, knob, and switches, inner door handle and instrument cluster, along with the piano black interior pack on steering wheel, grab handles, floor console frame and IP mid pad finisher. The Safari comes optional 6-seater layout with captain seats and a panoramic sunroof among other features The Tata Safari also comes with the company's connected car technology iRA (Intelligent Real-Time Assist), which is available from the XT variant and above. It comes with 24 connected car features, including location-based services like geofencing, navigation, valet mode, along with security features like intrusion alert, panic notification and Emergency SMS. iRA also offers remote commands, live vehicle diagnostic and over the air (OTA) updates. Additional features available are a 7-inch instrument panel, nine-speaker JBL sound system, electric parking brake, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, push-button start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electrically Adjustable and Foldable Outer Mirrors, 6-way Powered Driver Seat with adjustable lumbar support, Steering Wheel with Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment, Boss mode, Captain seats in the second row, reclining second-row seats, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) among others. The all-new Tata Safari get the same Kryotec 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that powers the Harrier In terms of safety, the new Safari gets six airbags, an antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), all-disc brakes, tyre pressure monitor system (TPMS), reverse parking camera, hill descent control, auto-dimming IRVMs, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, traction control, hill hold and descent control and more. The SUV also comes with an advanced Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) which includes about 14 different functionalities, including - corner stability control, off-road ABS, rollover mitigation, Hydraulic Brake Assist and more. Under the hood, the all-new Tata Safari get the same Kryotec 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that powers the Harrier. It is tuned to churn out the same 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional Hyundai sourced 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

