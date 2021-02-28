Exclusive: Tata Tiago, Tigor CNG Variants Spotted Testing Again

We already know that Tata Motors is currently readying the CNG models of Tiago and Tigor for the Indian market. The homegrown automaker is now looking to expand Tiago and Tigor range by adding CNG-powered variants to the line-up. Both the models were previously exclusively spotted by carandbike at the CNG filling station near Lonavala. We again have spotted the CNG variants while performing road tests in the ghat region towards Lonavala, Maharashtra. The Indian carmaker is likely to launch these models later this year.

Fully camouflaged CNG-powered test-mules of Tiago and Tigor were spotted near Lonavala

The test mules can be seen completely draped in camouflage hiding key details ahead of the launch. Both the models are likely to be based on the facelifted models of Tiago and Tigor. We don't expect any dimensions or design changes on the cars. As seen in previous spy shots, the Tata Tiago CNG appears to be a mid-trim variant featuring multi-spoke alloy wheels, whereas the Tigor looks-like a lower-variant with steel rims.

The updated BS6 versions of Tiago and Tigor gets a tri-arrow theme on the grille, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lamps, shark fin antenna, LED high mount stop lamp, LED taillights and more. We don't get to see the cabin of the cars in these images. However, we expect interiors to remain untouched as that of existing models.

Both the test mules are based on the current generation of the Tiago and the Tigor

The Indian carmaker launched the facelifted models of Tiago and Tigor last year in January. The BS6 compliant models were introduced with a sole 1.2-litre petrol mill, while the smaller 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel motor was discontinued.

The test mule of the Tigor CNG is fitted with steel rims, which supposedly could a mid-trim variant

The upcoming Tiago CNG is likely to get the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. The petrol mill is capable of producing 85 bhp of maximum power against a peak torque of 113 Nm. The same engine is also expected to power the Tigor CNG. Both the engines come paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). When launched, the Tiago CNG will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG, Hyundai Santro CNG and others. The Tigor CNG will take on the Hyundai Aura CNG.

