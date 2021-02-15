New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Exclusive: Tata Tiago, Tigor CNG Variants Spotted Testing

We have exclusive images of the CNG-powered Tiago hatchback and Tigor sedan. Both cars are expected to be launched in India soon.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Tata Motors is testing the CNG variants of the Tiago hatchback and Tigor sedan in India. expand View Photos
Tata Motors is testing the CNG variants of the Tiago hatchback and Tigor sedan in India.

Highlights

  • Tata Motors has started road tests of CNG powered Tiago and Tigor
  • Test mules of Tiago and Tigor are based on facelifted models
  • The CNG variants are likely to be introduced later this year

After launching Altroz turbo petrol and Safari flagship SUV, Tata Motors is looking to add new variants to Tiago and Tigor range in India. The homegrown automaker is currently readying the CNG versions of its popular hatchback and subcompact sedan. And, the company has already initiated public road tests of the CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor. Both the test mules were captured on camera exclusively by us at CNG filling station near Lonavala. The CNG versions are likely to be launched in the country later this year.

Also Read: Tata Motors Appoints Marc Llistosella As CEO And Managing Director​

lt0jlj18

Fully camouflaged CNG-powered test-mules of Tiago and Tigor were spotted at CNG filling station

As seen in our exclusive pictures, both CNG models are fully draped in camouflage enough to conceal important details. However, a closer look at the images showed that both the test mules are based on the facelifted model. Thus, we do not expect to see any changes in dimensions or design front. The Tiago CNG appears to be a mid-trim variant featuring new multi-spoke alloy wheels, while the Tigor prototype is a lower-variant, as it gets steel rims. The cars will continue to get the tri-arrow theme on the front grille, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lamps, shark fin antenna, LED high mount stop lamp, LED taillights and more. While we do not get to see the interior in these photos, we expect the cabin to remain identical to the existing models.

The Tiago and Tigor facelift models were launched with a single 1.2-litre petrol engine in January 2020. Notably, Tata Motors discontinued the smaller 1.05-litre Revotorq three-cylinder diesel engine because of the BS6 emission norms.

Newsbeep
uij1rabg

The test mule of the Tiago CNG variant gets multi-spoke alloy wheels

Also Read: Upcoming Tata HBX AMT Model's Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Photos

0 Comments

Mechanically, we do not expect to see any changes. Currently, the Tiago hatchback comes powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is tuned to make 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. The same motor is also fitted on the Tigor subcompact sedan. Both the engines are paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). However, the CNG variants will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Tata Cars

  • Tata Tamo Racemo Front
    Tata Tamo Racemo Front
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
    Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
    Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
  • Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
    Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
  • Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
    Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
  • Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
    Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
  • Tata Nexon Abs
    Tata Nexon Abs
  • Tata Nexon Backview
    Tata Nexon Backview
  • Tata Nexon Front Grill
    Tata Nexon Front Grill
  • Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
    Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
  • Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
    Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
  • Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
    Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
  • Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
    Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
  • Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
    Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
  • Tata Tiago Contrast Black
    Tata Tiago Contrast Black
  • Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
    Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
  • Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
    Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
  • Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
    Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
  • Tata Safari Water Crossing View
    Tata Safari Water Crossing View
  • Tata Safari Front View
    Tata Safari Front View
  • Tata Safari Side Rear View
    Tata Safari Side Rear View
  • Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
    Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
  • Orcus White Dt Backview
    Orcus White Dt Backview
  • Orcus White Dt Sideview
    Orcus White Dt Sideview
  • Tata Sumo Side View
    Tata Sumo Side View
  • Tata Sumo Front View
    Tata Sumo Front View
  • Tata Sumo Front Side View
    Tata Sumo Front Side View
  • Tata Nano Side View
    Tata Nano Side View
  • Tata Nano Front Side View
    Tata Nano Front Side View
  • Tata Nano Boot
    Tata Nano Boot
Gib 300x600
x
Renault Kiger SUV Launch: Price Expectation
Renault Kiger SUV Launch: Price Expectation
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.45 Lakh
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.45 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz Crosses 50 Million Vehicle Production Milestone
Mercedes-Benz Crosses 50 Million Vehicle Production Milestone
Jaguar To Go All-Electric 2025 Onwards; New Land Rover EV Coming In 2024
Jaguar To Go All-Electric 2025 Onwards; New Land Rover EV Coming In 2024
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities