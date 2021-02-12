Tata Motors Appoints Marc Llistosella As CEO And Managing Director

Tata Motors has announced the appointment of Marc Llistosella as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company effective July 1, 2021. Llistosella will replace Guenter Butschek who had informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons but will continue as the MD & CEO till 30th June 2021. Butschek lead Tata Motors for the past 5 years and was at the forefront of its transformation.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors Limited said, "I am delighted to welcome Marc to Tata Motors. Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in Commercial Vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India. Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights."

Llistosella was most recently the President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia. He was earlier the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd. Llistosella has extensive experience in leading business and running sales, marketing and network management as well as strategic planning

Commenting on his appointment Mr Llistosella said, "I am delighted to become a part of the unique Tata family. Having been bonded to India for so many years, a new exciting chapter is now opened. We would jointly awaken the potential of Tata Motors."

