Marc Llistosella Will Not Join Tata Motors; Guenter Butschek To Remain CEO & MD Till June 2021

Tata says Marc Llistosella is not able to relocate to India for personal reasons at this point of time

Tata Motors, in a recent regulatory filing, has announced that Marc Llistosella, who was supposed to join the company as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, will not be joining the company as previously announced. In its recent announcement the company has stated that Llistosella is not taking the leadership position at Tata Motors "since he is not able to relocate to India for personal reasons at this point of time." The company's current CEO and Managing Director, Guenter Butschek will continue to serve his position till June 30, 2021, as announced by the company in February 2021.

After heading Tata Motors for the past 5 years and being at the forefront of its transformation, Guenter Butschek had informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons. At the moment, the home-grown automaker has made no announcements regarding who will be replacing Butschek now that Marc Llistosella is not stepping in.

Marc Llistosella seemed like the right replacement for Butschek given this experience as the President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia. Earlier, he was also the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd. Llistosella also had extensive experience in leading business and running sales, marketing and network management as well as strategic planning.

