Tata Nexon Gets New Entry Variants; Prices Now Start From Rs. 7.99 Lakh

The petrol Nexon is offered in a new Smart(O) variant while the diesel engine option is now available from the Smart+ trim.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Nexon petrol prices now start from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Diesel Nexon now priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Tata also revises prices of the Nexon Smart+ and Smart+ S petrol

Tata Motors has launched new entry variants of the petrol and diesel Nexon. Prices for the petrol sub-compact SUV now start from Rs. 7.99 lakh onwards while prices for the diesel versions now start from Rs. 9.99 lakh. The petrol Nexon is now available in an all-new Smart(O) variant while diesel can now be had from the Smart+ variant onwards. The Nexon petrol previously started from the Smart variant while the diesel was offered from the mid-spec Pure variant onwards.

 

Also read: Tata Altroz Racer To Be Launched In June 2024 
 

Tata Nexon facelift 15

In a statement Tata Motors said, “The Nexon range will now start at a price of Rs. 7.99 lakhs with the addition of the Smart (O) persona in its petrol lineup. Furthermore, to make the portfolio more attractive for diesel aficionados, Tata Motors has introduced its 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine in the Smart+ and Smart+ S persona, with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh. Bolstering the larger strategy of the brand, we are confident that these interventions will aid in enhancing the overall proposition of Nexon and will surely appeal to newer sets of car buyers.”

 

Also read: Upcoming Cars, SUVs To Be Launched In India In May 2024
 

The new Smart(O) variant brings down the starting price of the petrol Nexon by Rs 16,000 with the Smart variant priced at Rs 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel meanwhile sees a more notable reduction in price with the diesel Smart+ priced at Rs 9.99 lakh - down about Rs 1.2 lakh. The Nexon Pure diesel’s prices started from Rs 11.10 lakh.
 

Tata Nexon facelift 1

The new entry diesel variant comes equipped with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, reverse camera, shark fin antenna, a multi-function steering wheel, power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs.
 

Also read: Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Punch EV: Sibling Rivalry
 

The higher Nexon Smart+ S diesel adds features like auto headlamps, an electric sunroof with voice activation, rain-sensing wipers and more.
 

Tata Nexon facelift 10

Tata has also reduced the price of the Nexon Smart+ petrol manual variant by Rs. 31,000. This variant would previously cost Rs. 9.2 lakh and is now priced at Rs. 8.89 lakh. The variant also gets a reverse camera as a feature addition. On the other hand, the Nexon Smart+ S gets a price cut of Rs. 41,000 and the variant now retails at Rs. 9.39 lakh.

 

All prices, ex-showroom

