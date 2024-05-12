Tata Nexon Gets New Entry Variants; Prices Now Start From Rs. 7.99 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched new entry variants of the petrol and diesel Nexon. Prices for the petrol sub-compact SUV now start from Rs. 7.99 lakh onwards while prices for the diesel versions now start from Rs. 9.99 lakh. The petrol Nexon is now available in an all-new Smart(O) variant while diesel can now be had from the Smart+ variant onwards. The Nexon petrol previously started from the Smart variant while the diesel was offered from the mid-spec Pure variant onwards.

In a statement Tata Motors said, “The Nexon range will now start at a price of Rs. 7.99 lakhs with the addition of the Smart (O) persona in its petrol lineup. Furthermore, to make the portfolio more attractive for diesel aficionados, Tata Motors has introduced its 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine in the Smart+ and Smart+ S persona, with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh. Bolstering the larger strategy of the brand, we are confident that these interventions will aid in enhancing the overall proposition of Nexon and will surely appeal to newer sets of car buyers.”

The new Smart(O) variant brings down the starting price of the petrol Nexon by Rs 16,000 with the Smart variant priced at Rs 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel meanwhile sees a more notable reduction in price with the diesel Smart+ priced at Rs 9.99 lakh - down about Rs 1.2 lakh. The Nexon Pure diesel’s prices started from Rs 11.10 lakh.



The new entry diesel variant comes equipped with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, reverse camera, shark fin antenna, a multi-function steering wheel, power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs.



The higher Nexon Smart+ S diesel adds features like auto headlamps, an electric sunroof with voice activation, rain-sensing wipers and more.



Tata has also reduced the price of the Nexon Smart+ petrol manual variant by Rs. 31,000. This variant would previously cost Rs. 9.2 lakh and is now priced at Rs. 8.89 lakh. The variant also gets a reverse camera as a feature addition. On the other hand, the Nexon Smart+ S gets a price cut of Rs. 41,000 and the variant now retails at Rs. 9.39 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom