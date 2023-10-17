Login

Tata Safari And Harrier Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Both SUVs come with a range of cosmetic updates along with additional features, to keep it up to date
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

17-Oct-23 10:57 AM IST

Highlights

    Tata Motors is all set to reveal the pricing of its latest models, the Safari and Harrier facelifts today. Recently unveiled, both SUVs come with a range of cosmetic updates along with additional features, to keep it up to date. However, we can certainly expect both SUVs to cost a premium over the outgoing models.

     

    Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift Review: New Avatar Of The Flagship SUV

    Both SUVs feature plenty of tweaks inside and out. Both cars get all new DRLs linked by a lightbar along with a new grille that now has a different finish over the old one, along with taillamp which are now connected via a lightbar. Each SUV is available in a total of seven exterior colours and will be offered in five trims. On the inside, the SUVs get a refreshed dashboard design. It gets a new freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display along with a 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display. Other changes include a new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo along with capacitive touch controls for the climate control system.

     

    Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift Review: More Style, More Features, More Tech

    The Harrier and Safari facelift both continue to be equipped with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options for both SUVs include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic (with steering-mounted paddle shifters), and drive modes include Eco, City and Sport.

     

