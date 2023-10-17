Tata Safari And Harrier Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Tata Motors is all set to reveal the pricing of its latest models, the Safari and Harrier facelifts today. Recently unveiled, both SUVs come with a range of cosmetic updates along with additional features, to keep it up to date. However, we can certainly expect both SUVs to cost a premium over the outgoing models.

Both SUVs feature plenty of tweaks inside and out. Both cars get all new DRLs linked by a lightbar along with a new grille that now has a different finish over the old one, along with taillamp which are now connected via a lightbar. Each SUV is available in a total of seven exterior colours and will be offered in five trims. On the inside, the SUVs get a refreshed dashboard design. It gets a new freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display along with a 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display. Other changes include a new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo along with capacitive touch controls for the climate control system.

The Harrier and Safari facelift both continue to be equipped with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, which puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options for both SUVs include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic (with steering-mounted paddle shifters), and drive modes include Eco, City and Sport.