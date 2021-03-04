Tata Motors has officially launched a new XTA variant of the Tiago hatchback in India. With the launch of the new trim, the homegrown automaker now has four AMT variants in the Tiago line-up. Launched at ₹ 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Tiago XTA variant is based on the XT trim and will get similar features. The Indian carmaker posted triple-digit growth in volumes in February 2021, which was majorly driven by Tiago hatchback, Nexon subcompact SUV and the Altroz premium hatchback.

Tata Tiago is now offered in a total of four total variants - XTA, XZA, XZA+ and XZA+ DT.

First launched in 2016, the Tiago hatchback has been a successful product for the Indian carmaker. The facelifted model of the hatchback was introduced last year in January alongside the Tigor facelift and the new Altroz. The BS6-compliant Tiago has also received a 4-star safety rating by GNCAP, making it the safest car in the segment. In January Tata Motors also launched a new limited-edition model of the Tiago to commemorates the first anniversary of Tiago facelift along with its success in the hatchback space.

The car comes equipped with features like 7-inch Infotainment Touchscreen by Harman, 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, and more. Mechanically, the new XTA variant the Tiago gets the same BS6-compliant 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. The motor is tuned to belt out a maximum of 85 bhp and a peak torque of 113 Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed AMT transmission.

The Tata Tiago facelift was launched in India last year in January

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, "Fulfilling our brand promise of staying New Forever, we are constantly listening and gathering feedback from the market. The Tiago has received tremendous market response from across regions. Furthermore, the automatic transmission (AT) segment in India is booming and the same has been proven in the sales of Tiago as well. Acknowledging the increasing preference for ATs we are excited to introduce the XTA version to the range and are confident that this new variant will not only give us a competitive edge in the mid-hatch segment but will also provide customers with accessible options to choose from at every price point.

