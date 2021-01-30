New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Tiago Limited Edition Variant Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 5.79 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched a new limited edition model of the Tiago to commemorates the first anniversary of Tiago refresh along with its success in the hatchback space.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
1,602  Views
The Tata Tiago Limited Edition is available with just a manual transmission expand View Photos
The Tata Tiago Limited Edition is available with just a manual transmission

Highlights

  • The new Tata Tiago Limited Edition is offered with manual transmission
  • Limited edition Tiago gets new features and new 14-inch alloys
  • Mechanically, the limited edition Tata Tiago remains unchanged

Tata Motors has officially announced the launch of a new limited edition model of its entry-level hatchback, the Tiago. Priced at ₹ 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new limited-edition commemorates the first anniversary of Tiago facelift along with its success in the hatchback space. Moreover, the Indian car brand had previously released a teaser video announcing the launch of the car on its social media channels. The overall design of the car remains the same apart from the inclusion of new 14-inch bold black alloy wheels.

Also Read: Tata Motors' Profits Grow 67% To ₹ 2,906 Crore In Q3 FY21

5f4uhgp8

The newly launched limited edition Tata Tiago is based on the mid-spec XT variant

Built on a single XT variant, the newly launched Tiago limited edition is offered in only manual transmission. It will be available in three single-tone colours including Flame Red, Pearlescent White & Daytona Grey. On the inside, there are minor additions to the cabin making it more feature-loaded. It now gets 5-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman with 3D navigation through Navimaps, reverse parking sensor with display, voice command recognition, image & video playback, rear parcel shelf and more.

Commenting on the launch of this new variant, Vivek Srivatsa - Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product's BS6 version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4-star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment. With more than 3.25 lakh happy customers on the road, the Tiago has evidently received a tremendous market response. We are confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant and in alignment with our New Forever philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever-evolving demand of our consumers."

Newsbeep
9v1354q

This launch commemorates the first anniversary of Tiago refresh 

Also Read: New Limited Edition Tata Tiago Teased; Launch On January 30

0 Comments

Mechanically, the new limited edition model of the Tiago continues to come with the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. The motor is tuned to belt out 85 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh
EMI Starts
9,5499% / 5 yrs
Entry Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , AMT
23.8 - 27.3 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
    Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
  • Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
    Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
  • Tata Tiago Contrast Black
    Tata Tiago Contrast Black
  • Tata Tiago Dynamic Performance 01
    Tata Tiago Dynamic Performance 01
  • Tata Tiago Follow Me
    Tata Tiago Follow Me
  • Tata Tiago Piano Black
    Tata Tiago Piano Black
  • Tata Tiago Projectorheadlamps
    Tata Tiago Projectorheadlamps
  • Tata Tiago Rear Wash
    Tata Tiago Rear Wash
  • Tata Tiago Side Character
    Tata Tiago Side Character
  • Tata Tiago Signature Grille
    Tata Tiago Signature Grille
  • Tata Tiago Speed Sensitive
    Tata Tiago Speed Sensitive
  • Tata Tiago Sporty Rear
    Tata Tiago Sporty Rear
  • Tata Tiago Stylish Dual Bumper
    Tata Tiago Stylish Dual Bumper
  • Tata Tiago Trendy Boomerrang
    Tata Tiago Trendy Boomerrang
  • Tata Tiago 5 Speed Manual
    Tata Tiago 5 Speed Manual
  • Tata Tiago Advanced Amt
    Tata Tiago Advanced Amt
  • Tata Tiago Airbag
    Tata Tiago Airbag
  • Tata Tiago Android Audio
    Tata Tiago Android Audio
  • Tata Tiago Android Auto 01
    Tata Tiago Android Auto 01
  • Tata Tiago Bootspace
    Tata Tiago Bootspace
  • Tata Tiago Digital Instrument Cluster
    Tata Tiago Digital Instrument Cluster
  • Tata Tiago Driver Seat
    Tata Tiago Driver Seat
  • Tata Tiago Dual Tone Seat Fabric
    Tata Tiago Dual Tone Seat Fabric
  • Tata Tiago Elegant Dual
    Tata Tiago Elegant Dual
  • Tata Tiago Flat Bottom Steering
    Tata Tiago Flat Bottom Steering
  • Tata Tiago Front Headrest
    Tata Tiago Front Headrest
  • Tata Tiago Full Automatic Temp
    Tata Tiago Full Automatic Temp
  • Tata Tiago Intelligently Designed Utility Spaces
    Tata Tiago Intelligently Designed Utility Spaces
  • Tata Tiago Park Assist
    Tata Tiago Park Assist
  • Tata Tiago Spacious Interriours
    Tata Tiago Spacious Interriours
  • Tata Tiago Stering Mounted Audio
    Tata Tiago Stering Mounted Audio
  • Tata Tiago S Speaker
    Tata Tiago S Speaker
Gib 300x600
x
TVS Motor Company Registers Highest Ever Revenue Of Rs. 5,404 Crore In Q3 2020-21
TVS Motor Company Registers Highest Ever Revenue Of Rs. 5,404 Crore In Q3 2020-21
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Teased; To Be Unveiled Soon
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Teased; To Be Unveiled Soon
Volkswagen's MQB A0 IN Platform Decoded
Volkswagen's MQB A0 IN Platform Decoded
2021 Kawasaki KLR 650 Announced For The US Market
2021 Kawasaki KLR 650 Announced For The US Market
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities