Tata Motors has officially announced the launch of a new limited edition model of its entry-level hatchback, the Tiago. Priced at ₹ 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new limited-edition commemorates the first anniversary of Tiago facelift along with its success in the hatchback space. Moreover, the Indian car brand had previously released a teaser video announcing the launch of the car on its social media channels. The overall design of the car remains the same apart from the inclusion of new 14-inch bold black alloy wheels.

The newly launched limited edition Tata Tiago is based on the mid-spec XT variant

Built on a single XT variant, the newly launched Tiago limited edition is offered in only manual transmission. It will be available in three single-tone colours including Flame Red, Pearlescent White & Daytona Grey. On the inside, there are minor additions to the cabin making it more feature-loaded. It now gets 5-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman with 3D navigation through Navimaps, reverse parking sensor with display, voice command recognition, image & video playback, rear parcel shelf and more.

Commenting on the launch of this new variant, Vivek Srivatsa - Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product's BS6 version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4-star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment. With more than 3.25 lakh happy customers on the road, the Tiago has evidently received a tremendous market response. We are confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant and in alignment with our New Forever philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever-evolving demand of our consumers."

This launch commemorates the first anniversary of Tiago refresh

Mechanically, the new limited edition model of the Tiago continues to come with the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. The motor is tuned to belt out 85 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

