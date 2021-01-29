New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New Limited Edition Tata Tiago Teased; Launch On January 30

Tata Motors has released a new teaser video announcing the launch of a new limited edition Tata Tiago, which is slated for January 30, 2021.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new teaser video for the limited edition Tata Tiago says it will launch on January 30, 2021 expand View Photos
The new teaser video for the limited edition Tata Tiago says it will launch on January 30, 2021

Highlights

  • The limited edition Tata Tiago will be introduced on January 30, 2021
  • The model could be called Tiago Dark, Tiago Camo, or Tiago Soccer Edition
  • Mechanically, the limited edition Tata Tiago will remain unchanged

Tata Motors is all set to introduce a new limited edition model of its entry-level hatchback, the Tata Tiago. The company has released a new teaser video announcing the launch of the car, which is slated for January 30, 2021. The teaser video posted on the company's social media channels is accompanied by a post that says, "More Convenience, More Style - Stay Tuned for adventures filled with unlimited fun in the New". So, we might get to see some sportier styling elements to go with the theme.

Now, earlier in September 2020, Tata Motors had trademarked some special edition model names which included Tiago Camo and Tiago Dark. And the upcoming model could very well use one of these two names. On the other hand, back in September, we had also come across spy photos of a new Tata Tiago Soccer Edition surface online, so it is possible, Tata might be launching that car instead. More details on that will be revealed at the time of the launch.

Also Read: Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India

up0ie6o4

Tata had filed trademarks for the names Tiago Camo and Tiago Dark along with few other model names

Newsbeep

We do not expect to see any changes to the car's design, however, we are likely to see some new exterior decals or a new paint job altogether. The car is also likely to come with some interior updates, most likely new upholstery, badging and inserts to go with the special edition theme. Tata could add a few new features to the mix as well.

umesc7bc

The limited edition Tata Tiago will continue to come with the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

0 Comments

Under the hood, we do not expect to see any changes, the Tata Tiago will continue to come with the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is tuned to make 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh
EMI Starts
9,5499% / 5 yrs
Entry Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , AMT
23.8 - 27.3 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
    Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
  • Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
    Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
  • Tata Tiago Contrast Black
    Tata Tiago Contrast Black
  • Tata Tiago Dynamic Performance 01
    Tata Tiago Dynamic Performance 01
  • Tata Tiago Follow Me
    Tata Tiago Follow Me
  • Tata Tiago Piano Black
    Tata Tiago Piano Black
  • Tata Tiago Projectorheadlamps
    Tata Tiago Projectorheadlamps
  • Tata Tiago Rear Wash
    Tata Tiago Rear Wash
  • Tata Tiago Side Character
    Tata Tiago Side Character
  • Tata Tiago Signature Grille
    Tata Tiago Signature Grille
  • Tata Tiago Speed Sensitive
    Tata Tiago Speed Sensitive
  • Tata Tiago Sporty Rear
    Tata Tiago Sporty Rear
  • Tata Tiago Stylish Dual Bumper
    Tata Tiago Stylish Dual Bumper
  • Tata Tiago Trendy Boomerrang
    Tata Tiago Trendy Boomerrang
  • Tata Tiago 5 Speed Manual
    Tata Tiago 5 Speed Manual
  • Tata Tiago Advanced Amt
    Tata Tiago Advanced Amt
  • Tata Tiago Airbag
    Tata Tiago Airbag
  • Tata Tiago Android Audio
    Tata Tiago Android Audio
  • Tata Tiago Android Auto 01
    Tata Tiago Android Auto 01
  • Tata Tiago Bootspace
    Tata Tiago Bootspace
  • Tata Tiago Digital Instrument Cluster
    Tata Tiago Digital Instrument Cluster
  • Tata Tiago Driver Seat
    Tata Tiago Driver Seat
  • Tata Tiago Dual Tone Seat Fabric
    Tata Tiago Dual Tone Seat Fabric
  • Tata Tiago Elegant Dual
    Tata Tiago Elegant Dual
  • Tata Tiago Flat Bottom Steering
    Tata Tiago Flat Bottom Steering
  • Tata Tiago Front Headrest
    Tata Tiago Front Headrest
  • Tata Tiago Full Automatic Temp
    Tata Tiago Full Automatic Temp
  • Tata Tiago Intelligently Designed Utility Spaces
    Tata Tiago Intelligently Designed Utility Spaces
  • Tata Tiago Park Assist
    Tata Tiago Park Assist
  • Tata Tiago Spacious Interriours
    Tata Tiago Spacious Interriours
  • Tata Tiago Stering Mounted Audio
    Tata Tiago Stering Mounted Audio
  • Tata Tiago S Speaker
    Tata Tiago S Speaker
Gib 300x600
x
Citroen C5 Aircross Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Citroen C5 Aircross Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
TVS Motor Company Registers Highest Ever Revenue Of Rs. 5,404 Crore In Q3 2020-21
TVS Motor Company Registers Highest Ever Revenue Of Rs. 5,404 Crore In Q3 2020-21
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Renault Kiger: All You Need To Know
Renault Kiger: All You Need To Know
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities