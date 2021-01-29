New Limited Edition Tata Tiago Teased; Launch On January 30

The new teaser video for the limited edition Tata Tiago says it will launch on January 30, 2021

Tata Motors is all set to introduce a new limited edition model of its entry-level hatchback, the Tata Tiago. The company has released a new teaser video announcing the launch of the car, which is slated for January 30, 2021. The teaser video posted on the company's social media channels is accompanied by a post that says, "More Convenience, More Style - Stay Tuned for adventures filled with unlimited fun in the New". So, we might get to see some sportier styling elements to go with the theme.

Now, earlier in September 2020, Tata Motors had trademarked some special edition model names which included Tiago Camo and Tiago Dark. And the upcoming model could very well use one of these two names. On the other hand, back in September, we had also come across spy photos of a new Tata Tiago Soccer Edition surface online, so it is possible, Tata might be launching that car instead. More details on that will be revealed at the time of the launch.

Tata had filed trademarks for the names Tiago Camo and Tiago Dark along with few other model names

We do not expect to see any changes to the car's design, however, we are likely to see some new exterior decals or a new paint job altogether. The car is also likely to come with some interior updates, most likely new upholstery, badging and inserts to go with the special edition theme. Tata could add a few new features to the mix as well.

The limited edition Tata Tiago will continue to come with the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

Under the hood, we do not expect to see any changes, the Tata Tiago will continue to come with the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is tuned to make 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

