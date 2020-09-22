Tata Tiago Soccer Edition Spotted At Dealership Sans Camouflage

A set of leaked images indicate that the Tata Tiago will soon get a new special edition model. Expected to the dubbed as the Tata Tiago Soccer Edition, the said model was recently spotted at a dealership, in two colour options with exterior decals and graphics. It appears to be just an optional pack for the car, and we would expect the features list to remain unchanged. The exterior graphics include a blacked-out C-pillar that breaks into pixels as it comes down to the rear fenders. Also, there are twin black and grey L-shaped strips that run along the doors, and at the front, we see the 'Soccer Edition' lettering.

The alloy wheels in this Tata Tiago Soccer Edition as the same ones that were introduced with the Tiago NRG

One of the cars in the photo is seen with different alloy wheels, the same ones that were introduced with the now discontinued Tiago NRG model, so the wheels might be an optional extra. The rest of the car appears to remain unchanged. We do not get to see the cabin of the car in these images, however, we do not expect to see any changes and it will continue to come with the same dual-tone treatment with matching fabric seat covers.

The side graphics on the car also come with the 'Soccer Edition' lettering

In terms of features, the regular Tata Tiago is currently offered with featuring halogen headlamps, black, glossy grille, fog lamps with chrome bezel, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The car also gets black ORVMs with integrated lights and black exterior accents. The cabin at the same time comes with a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a flat-bottom steering wheel, rear parking camera, cooled glovebox, digital instrument cluster and auto-folding electric ORVMs. The car also gets dual airbags, ABS with EBS and follow me headlamps among other safety features.

Under the hood, the Tata Tiago comes with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is tuned to make 85 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Source: TeamBHP

