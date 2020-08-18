Tata Tiago Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In India

We previously reported that Tata Motors purchased 50 per cent share of Jayem Automotives In JTSV Joint Venture, becoming the wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors. The JTSV was formed in 2017 wherein both the companies entered into 50:50 joint venture to develop high-performance versions of the Tata's passenger cars. It is already known that the Indian carmaker is readying a turbocharged petrol version of the Altroz hatchback that was recently seen testing in a new blue shade with 'Turbo' badging at the rear. Now, a Tiago test mule has been captured on camera which is likely to be a Turbo variant.

A Test mule of Tata Tiago turbo petrol was spotted in Coimbatore

As seen in the spy picture, the test mule looks pretty much similar to the Tiago facelift. It can be seen sporting temporary headlights along with a redesigned grille and front bumper. Another Tiago turbo variant draped in camouflage was spotted in Coimbatore.

Presently, there is not much we know about the actual engine that will come fitted on the performance version of the Tiago. However, this is not the first time that Tata Motors is readying the turbocharged version of the small car. The JTP variant of the car was powered by a BS4-compliant 1.2-litre, turbocharged petrol unit that developed 112 bhp with 150 Nm of torque. Notably, the car has been discontinued in India.

The Tata Tiago JTP was launched in India last year alongside the Tigor JTP

It is expected that the company might employ Nexon's 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine which will also be seen on the Altroz turbo petrol. The engine will be tuned to develop 99 bhp and about 140 Nm of peak torque. However, the engine will be offered in a different state of tune.

