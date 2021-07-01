The Flying Car Completes Its First Ever Inter-City Flight

  • Home
The AirCar Prototype 1 is equipped with a 160 horsepower BMW engine with fixed-propeller and a ballistic parachute.
01-Jul-21
AirCar, a dual-mode car-aircraft vehicle moved closer to production this week, fulfilling a key development milestone in a 35-minute flight from the international airport in Nitra to the international airport in Bratislava. After landing, at a click of a button the aircraft transformed into a sports car in under three minutes and was driven by its inventor, Professor Stefan Klein and co-founder, Anton Zajac to downtown Bratislava, cutting the typical travel time by a factor of two.

The AirCar Prototype 1 is equipped with a 160 horsepower BMW engine with fixed-propeller and a ballistic parachute. Under the supervision of the Civil Aviation Authority, the AirCar has completed over 40 hours of test flights, including steep 45 degree turns and stability and maneuverability testing. AirCar Prototype 1 has flown at 8200 ft and reached a maximum cruising speed of 190kmph

The AirCar has completed over 40 hours of test flights, including steep 45 degree turns and stability and maneuverability testing. 

Dr. Branko Sarh, Boeing Co. Senior Technical Fellow said, "The automated transition from road vehicle into an air vehicle and vice versa, deploying/retracting wings and tail is not only the result of pioneering enthusiasm, innovative spirit and courage; it is an outcome of excellent engineering and professional knowledge,"

The AirCar Prototype 1 has flown at 8200 ft and reached a maximum cruising speed of 190kmph 

The AirCar Prototype 2, the pre-production model, will be equipped with a 300 horsepower engine and receive the EASA CS-23 aircraft certification with an M1 road permit. With its variable pitch propeller, the Prototype 2 is expected to have a cruise speed of 300kmph and boast of a range of 1000km.

