New Cars and Bikes in India
Top 5 Luxury Car Launches In 2020

In 2020, the Indian auto industry saw an array of new car launches this year, and the luxury car segment was no exception. Here are the Top 5 luxury cars that were launched in India this year.

We list down the Top 5 luxury cars that were launched in India this year
We list down the Top 5 luxury cars that were launched in India this year

Highlights

  • The Audi Q2 & the BMW 2GC joined the two brands' entry-level range
  • The EQC is the first electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz
  • The Land Rover Defender was launched in India in 2020

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the Indian auto sector saw an array of new car launches this year, and the luxury car segment was no exception. From all-new models to long-anticipated generation upgrades we saw top luxury car brands like Mercedes-Benz India, Audi India, BMW India and Land Rover India bring in some really cool models. So as 2020 nears its end, we list down the Top 5 luxury cars that were launched in India this year.

Audi Q2

The Audi Q2 is based on the same MQB platform and comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU)

The Audi Q2 is the newest entry-level crossover/SUV in the Ingolstadt-based luxury car manufacturer's line-up, and it was launched in India on October 16, 2020. The Audi Q2 is based on the same MQB platform, which currently underpins the Volkswagen T-Roc and the Skoda Karoq in India, and like them, this too comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) model. Under the hood, it gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 190 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Also Read: Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review

In terms of features, the Audi Q2 gets a virtual cockpit, MMI interface, smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, a sunroof and a 180 watt 10-speaker audio system. But, the Q2 misses out on a touchscreen system, rear AC vents and electrical adjustment for the front seats. The SUV is priced starting at ₹ 34.99 to ₹ 48.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

al503vr

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is offered in two variants - 220d Sportline and 220d M Sport

The BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe the smallest 4-door sedan in the Bavarian carmaker's Indian line-up and it was launched on October 15, 2020. Based on the same platform as the BMW X1, the new 2 Series Grand Coupe's design and styling have been borrowed from BMW's bigger Gran Coupe models, especially the 8 Series. Right now, the coupe sedan is only offered with a diesel engine option - a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, tuned to make 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. However, BMW does intend to introduce a petrol option soon.

Also Read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review

Currently, the car is offered in two variants - 220d Sportline and 220d M Sport. The 2 Series Gran Coupe offers a host of other features that include - ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, park assist, electrically adjustable front seats and the BMW digital key. The model will be assembled at the company's Chennai plant and is priced between ₹ 39.3 lakh and ₹ 41.4 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Land Rover Defender

oakp3u7g

The new Land Rover Defender will take on the Jeep Wrangler in the luxury off-roader segment

The iconic Land Rover Defender was finally launched in India this year, and it comes in its new-gen avatar, offered in two body styles - 90 (3-door) and 110 (5-door). The luxury off-road SUV was launched in India on October 16, 2020, and right now the company has begun deliveries of the Defender 110. Both are offered in five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition, and it comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) model. Land Rover has added plenty of elements that pay homage to the original Defender including the Aluminium castings on the windows and the split taillights that now get LED treatment. The SUV retains that muscular boxy silhouette.

Under the hood, the new Land Rover Defender comes with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 petrol engine that churns out 292 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while it's paired with an automatic transmission. The SUV also gets Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 system, which can be configured to optimise traction and also automatically raise itself by 145 mm when going off-road. The pneumatic suspension can reduce the ground clearance by 50 mm to improve the ingress and egress. The SUV has a maximum wading depth of 900 mm. Currently, the Land Rover Defender 110 is priced in India between ₹ 73.98 lakh and ₹ 89.63 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Mercedes-Benz EQC

vht64j6g

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first all-electric vehicle from the Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker, and after being present in the global markets for a year, it was finally launched in India this year, on October 8, 2020. In phase 1, the EQC will be sold in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, but customers in other cities can also buy it and book the vehicle online. Mercedes-Benz has installed 100+ charging points in 48 cities across India. The electric SUV is available for an introductory price of ₹ 99.30 lakh (on-road, India) for the first 50 customers.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Review

The new electric SUV from the Stuttgart-based carmaker comes in one powertrain option - Mercedes-Benz EQC 400, which gets two electric motors, with each positioned at the front and rear axles, helping the SUV with an all-wheel-drive configuration. Powering the electric motors is an 80kW lithium-ion battery unit that can provide a driving range of 450 - 471 km per when fully charged. The electric motors generate a cumulative power of 402 bhp along with 765 Nm of peak torque, and it propels the SUV to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in merely 5.1 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe

upnfuqp4

The new GLE 53 Coupe sits on top of the new-generation GLE family in India. The 53 moniker comes to India for the first time

In 2020, Mercedes-Benz also launched its first-ever 53 series model with the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe. Priced at ₹ 1.20 crore (ex-showroom, India) the new performance SUV is based on the new-generation GLE SUV that's already on sale in India. It packs more power, features and mild-hybrid technology over its predecessor. The GLE 53 AMG Coupe looks identical to the GLE albeit with the Affalterbach treatment. This includes the 15-slat Panamericana grille, a steeper windscreen and a raked rear window. The performance coupe-SUV rides on 20-inch wheels as standard, while 21-inch alloys will be offered as optional. In addition to that, you get a new bumper with larger air intakes, side skirts, wraparound LED taillights and quad exhausts to complete the look.

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review

The GLE 53 AMG draws power from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo, straight-six petrol engine that develops 435 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 9-speed AMG speedshift automatic transmission. The new-generation version also gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that the automaker calls EQ Boost that adds 22 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. The performance SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
