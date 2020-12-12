Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020

Here is our list of the top five fuel efficient SUVs that were launched in India in 2020

The year 2020 had been a difficult one for all of us, for the fact that the world is still struggling with the Pandemic situation. However, things have gradually started to improve, as far as the automotive industry is concerned. Keeping a positive approach, the automotive industry gradually picked up the pace in the second half of this year as several new products were launched during these unprecedented times. We have witnessed many big launches this year such as the MG Gloster, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra Thar, Hyundai i20 and more. We can say surely say that the year belonged to the SUVs. On that note, we list down top 5 fuel-efficient SUVs introduced in the Indian market this year.

Kia Sonet

The 1.5 CRDi WGT variant of the Kia Sonet is claimed to return a mileage of 24.1 kmpl

Kia Sonet was one of the highly awaited cars of this year. The SUV was launched in India in September this year with a starting price of ₹ 6.71 lakh. The 1.2-litre variant of the Kia Sonet returns an ARAI claimed 18.4 kmpl. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol returns 18.3 kmpl on the DCT variant, while the IMT offers a fuel economy of 18.2 kmpl. The diesel engines are naturally more efficient with the automatic returning 19 kmpl while the manual offers 24.1 kmpl.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is the most affordable subcompact SUV in India

The Magnite SUV is the first subcompact SUV from Nissan in India, which was recently launched in the country. The SUV is priced at ₹ 4.99 lakh (introductory) for the base variant, going up to ₹ 9.59 lakh for the range-topping CVT automatic variant. It comes with two engine options - 1.0-litre NA engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit wherein the former develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of power figures, the turbo-petrol unit develops 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The CVT automatic unit churns out slightly less torque at 152 Nm. The naturally aspirated petrol manual variant returns a fuel efficiency of 18.75 kmpl. However, the turbo-petrol unit offers mileage of 20 kmpl and 17.7 kmpl for manual and CVT variants respectively.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota's Urban Cruiser SUV is a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV is essentially a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It is the second model to come from the Suzuki Toyota partnership after the Toyota Glanza. The SUV is priced in India from ₹ 8.40 lakh, and goes up to ₹ 11.30 lakh. It comes powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K-Series BS6 petrol engine that is also seen on the Vitara Brezza. The engine is offered in the same state of tune, churning out 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The SUV returns a fuel efficiency of 17.03 kmpl and 18.76 kmpl for manual and automatic variants.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift is a petrol-only SUV

The updated version of the Vitara Brezza was introduced earlier this year, which now comes with a host of styling and feature upgrades. Offered as a petrol-only model, the prices of the SUV start at ₹ 7.34 lakh. The BS6-compliant iteration of the SUV gets a 1.5-litre K-Series motor with mild-hybrid SHVS technology. The new engine makes a maximum power of 102 bhp with 134 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed torque convertor automatic. Offered in both manual and automatic variants, the SUV offers a mileage of 17.03 kmpl and 18.76 kmpl respectively.

MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector Plus is priced in India from ₹ 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

MG Motor India launched the third-row version of the 5-seater Hector SUV in India this July. The SUV is offered in four variants - Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The SUV comes with the same three powertrain choices as the regular Hector - the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque. The diesel version, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and gets the 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The 2.0-litre variant of the Hector Plus is claimed to return 16.56 kmpl of mileage. The petrol manual and automatic variants return 14 kmpl and 11.6 kmpl respectively.

