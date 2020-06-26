Top 5 Upcoming Bike Launches In July 2020

With India slowly opening up for business, there has been a slight but noticeable uptick in the sales of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Most manufacturers are looking to cash in on this and launch new models, especially two-wheeler OEMs. July 2020 holds promise of several two-wheeler launches which includes scooters as well. Some of these were scheduled to be launched earlier but the Coronavirus pandemic threw the proverbial spanner in the works. Nonetheless, we list down top 5 two-wheelers, which will be launched in India next month.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R Launch Imminent; Test Rides To Begin Soon

Hero Xtreme 160R

(The Hero Xtreme 160R will be launched in July 2020)

The Hero Xtreme 160R is one of those models whose launch has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a delay of nearly three months, Hero MotoCorp is finally ready to launch the 160 cc motorcycle in India. The company has already started accepting registrations for test rides of the motorcycle on its website and the motorcycle is listed on the model line-up as well. The Hero Xtreme 160R has a sporty stance and a sharp design. It gets a 160 cc single-cylinder engine that is fuel-injected. The motor makes 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Hero says that the Xtreme 160R can do the 0-60 kmph sprint in 4.7 seconds. It will go up against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Suzuki Gixxer 155.

Also Read: Honda Livo BS6 Teased; Launch In July 2020

BS6 Honda Livo 110

(2020 Honda Livo 110 BS6 Teased)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will be launching the BS6 version of the Livo 110 in July 2020. This will be the second BS6 compliant 110 cc commuter bike from Honda after the BS6 CD Dream 110. The BS6 Livo is expected to get the same engine as the CD 110 Dream which pumps out 8.67 bhp at 7,500 rpm and the peak torque output is 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine will be paired to a 4-speed gearbox. Expect few cosmetic and feature updates as well, which has been confirmed in the teaser video. The BS6 Livo will be positioned above the CD 110 Dream in the line-up. The BS6 Honda Livo 110 will compete with Hero Splendor iSmart, TVS Victor and the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear in its segment.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Teases BS6 Scooty Zest 110 & Victor 110 Teased

BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110/ BS6 TVS Victor 110

(TVS will soon launch the BS6 Scooty Zest 110 along with the BS6 TVS Victor 110)

TVS Motor Company teased the BS6 Scooty Zest 110 and the Victor 110 about a month ago, but is yet to launch these two models in the market. Both models are expected to get fuel injected engines. TVS already has BS6 compliant 110 cc engines doing duty on the Scooty Pep Plus and the Star City. We expect these engines to be used in the BS6 Scooty Zest and the Victor. We expect these models to get subtle design and feature updates. The prices could be increased by ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 7,000.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

(The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be launched in July 2020 as well. It will get a new 350 cc engine)

Royal Enfield is geared up to launch the Meteor 350 in India as well. The Meteor 350 will mark a new era for the company as it will be the start of a new product line. The motorcycle will replace the Thunderbird 350. It gets a new 350 cc single-cylinder engine along with BS6 compliance and there will be significant updates to the design as well. Royal Enfield said that it will offer a bunch of accessories for the Meteor 350 too. We expect the motorcycle to be priced at about ₹ 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: BS6 Hero XPulse 200: What All Has Changed

BS6 Hero XPulse 200

(The prices of the BS6 Hero XPulse are yet to be revealed)

The only thing that is not known about the BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 is the pricing. The model was listed on the website months ago. We expect Hero to launch the BS6 Xpulse 200 in India along with the BS6 Xpulse 200T and the BS6 Xpulse 200S in July 2020. The BS6 Hero XPulse 200 makes 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and has a peak torque output of 16.4 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The kerb weight of the BS6 XPulse is now 157 kg, which is 3 kg heavier than the BS4 model. The BS6 Hero XPulse 200 also gets a new oil-cooler along with a rerouted exhaust system. Apart from the engine and exhaust, the Xpulse will stay the same.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.