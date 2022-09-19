Top 6 Used Motorcycles To Buy Across Different Segments

Planning to buy a used motorcycle, but are confused as to what to get? Well, frankly that is a good problem to have. In the last few years, several interesting motorcycles have been launched in India, catering to a wide range of riders and riding styles. From premium commuters to modern classics to adventure tourers to entry-level supersport motorcycles, the options are endless. So, to help you decide better, here's our top pick from each of these categories, which you can consider buying from the used vehicle market.

Premium Commuter: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Based on the model year and its condition you can get a used Apache RTR 160 4V for around Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a very capable motorcycle, and we would go as far as to say the best it's the best 160 cc bike in the market right now. The motorcycle is a complete package offering superior performance, comfort, and ergonomics. It's powered by a 159.7 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that makes up to 17.3 bhp and 14.73 Nm, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The more recent models also come with multiple riding modes. Based on the model year and the condition of the motorcycle you can get one for around Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.

Other Options: TVS Apace RTR 200 4V, Suzuki Gixxer 155, Bajaj Pulsar NS 200

Cruiser: Bajaj Avenger 220

You can get a decent quality used Bajaj Avenger 220 bike for around Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 80,000 in the used two-wheeler market.

Although it wasn't the first entry-level cruiser bike in India, the Bajaj Avenger surely became the most popular one. So much so that for the longest time it had no rivals in the market. Right now, it's powered by a 220 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops about 19 bhp and 17.5 Nm. You can get a decent quality used Bajaj Avenger 220 bike for around Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 80,000 in the used two-wheeler market, maybe even less.

Other Options: Royal Enfield Thunderbird, Suzuki Intruder 155

Modern Classic: Royal Enfield Classic 350

You can get a used Royal Enfield Classic 350 for around Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 1.8 lakh, depending on the model year and condition.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the company's best-selling motorcycle, and for good reasons. Its retro-designed, along with features like ABS, electric start, and iconic thumper engine attracted a lot of customers. While currently, you get the new-gen Classic 350 in the maker, the older-gen Classic 350 was powered by a 346 cc single cylinder twinspark engine that is tuned to make 19.1 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox. And you can get that one for around Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 1.8 lakh, depending on the model year and condition.

Other Options: Honda CB 350 Hness/RS, Jawa, Jawa 42

Naked Streetfighter: KTM 390 Duke

You can get a used KTM 390 Duke for around around Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh.

The KTM 390 Duke has been an entry point for many who want to buy a premium motorcycle. It's one of the most powerful single-cylinder motorcycles available in the market and the go-to motorcycle for anyone looking for a performance bike on a budget. The bike is powered by a 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. In the used two-wheeler market, you can get a few years older model for around Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh. A little older previous-gen 390 Duke will be even cheaper.

Other Options: Yamaha MT15, KTM 250 Duke

Adventure Tourer: Royal Enfield Himalayan

You can get a pre-owned Himalayan for around Rs. 1.2 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is a very capable, and one of the most affordable adventure motorcycles when it was launched a few years ago with an under Rs. 1.5 lakh price tag. However, after the BS6 upgrade, the motorcycle has received a considerable price hike, and a new RE Himalayan will now cost you over Rs. 2.6 lakhs on-road. But, if you are on a tighter budget, then you can get a pre-owned Himalayan for around Rs. 1.2 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh. It's powered by a 411 cc long stroke engine that makes 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm torque, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Other Options: Hero Xpulse 200, KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure

Supersport: KTM RC 390

Depending on the model year and its condition, you can get a used KTM RC 390 for Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh.

If you are planning to enter the world of Supersports, then the KTM RC 390 would be the best option. KTM has already launched the new-gen RC 390, but the older one is still quite capable. The bike is quick, lightweight, and versatile, however, do remember its riding position is quite aggressive and committed. The bike is powered by a 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Depending on the model year and its condition, you can get a used KTM RC 390 for anywhere between Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh.

Other options: KTM RC 200, Yamaha R15