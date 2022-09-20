Planning To Buy A Used TVS Apache RTR 160 4V? Here Are Some Pros And Cons
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a very capable motorcycle, and we would go as far as to say the best it's one of the best 160 cc bikes in the market right now. The motorcycle is a complete package offering superior performance, comfort, and ergonomics. That being said, the price of a fully loaded brand-new Apache RTR 160 4V can go as high as Rs. 1.50 lakh (on-road, Delhi). So, if you too are planning to buy the motorcycle, but are on a tight budget, we would suggest going for a used 160 4V.
Based on the model year and the condition of the motorcycle you can get one for around Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. However, before you start looking for one, here are some pros and cons you must take into consideration first.
The fit and finish of the motorcycle are quite good, be it the paint quality of the plastic parts.
Pros
- The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a fun motorcycle. The bike has been developed based on the company's experience on the racetrack, so you'll notice the handling is quite sharp and precise.
- The Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that makes up to 17.3 bhp and 14.73 Nm, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is quite spirited and performs really well.
- The fit and finish of the motorcycle are quite good, be it the paint quality of the plastic parts. The earlier models even came with LED DRLs, LED taillamps, and a fully digital instrument cluster with a tonne of information. The more recent variants also get LED headlamps.
- The more recent version of the Apache RTR 160 4V also comes with some smart features like Bluetooth connectivity, multiple riding modes, adjustable levers, and more.
Most of the nicer features and electronics we spoke about earlier are only offered with the model's recent models.
Cons
- The Apache RTR 160 certainly offers good performance but it's not the best when it comes to rider comfort or ride quality. The riding ergonomics are not very comfortable for taller riders in city conditions.
- The Apache RTR 160 4V could also do with a bit more top-end performance. Right now, the engine feels a bit strained once you start touching triple-digit speeds.
- Most of the nicer features and electronics we spoke about earlier are only offered with the model's recent models. So, if the priority of such features is high on your list, you might not find very many options.