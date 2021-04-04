Top Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In April 2021

April marks the first month of the new financial year and there are a bunch of new two-wheeler launches lined up for the month. In fact Triumph Motorcycles already launched its revamped line-up of modern classic Bonneville range and will launch the highly anticipated Trident 660 as well. Then, Aprilia will launch the SXR 125 max-scooter and TVS is readying the 2021 Apache RR310 with yet another update. Plus, Suzuki Motorcycle India will launch the 2021 Hayabusa in India as well. So, it is going to be mouth-watering month for two-wheeler enthusiasts indeed.

Triumph Trident 660

(The Trident 660 gets a sporty stance and looks muscular too)

The Triumph Trident 660 will be launched in India on April 6, 2021. We expect the prices of the motorcycle to be around ₹ 6.50 - ₹ 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Triumph Trident 660 is a middleweight roadster which will cater to new motorcycle owners and enthusiasts alike. The design of the Trident 660 is inspired by Triumph's roadster designs. The round headlight and the rubber pads on the fuel tank add a lovely retro vibe to the motorcycle. The stance of the motorcycle is sporty and the exposed frame adds robustness to the overall look of the motorcycle. The Triumph Trident 660 gets an in-line three-cylinder engine which displaces 660 cc. It is liquid-cooled and it makes 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm along with peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip/assist clutch.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa

(New Suzuki Hayabusa gets sleeker and sharper bodywork, along with a comprehensive electronics suite)

While we don't have a date yet, but we have confirmation that Suzuki Motorcycle India will launch the 2021 Hayabusa in India this month. The new model gets updated design, new features and a re-worked engine, which is now compliant with Euro V emission norms. The new Hayabusa gets sleeker and sharper bodywork, but gets slightly less power and torque than the outgoing model, although it now gets a comprehensive electronics package, as well as top-spec components, like Brembo Stylema callipers. The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is still powered by a 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, in-line four engine, but it gets refined and improved internal components, and it's said to have smoother power delivery, nimbler handling and boasts of an advanced electronic control system. The sports touring motorcycle now makes 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm, while peak torque is rated at 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Top speed is still rated at 299 kmph, and kerb weight sees a marginal drop of 2 kg to 264 kg. The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is likely to cost around ₹ 20 lakh (Ex-showroom) when launched.

Aprilia SXR 125

(Aprilia has already begun taking bookings for the 2021 SXR 125)

Piaggio India will soon add a new 125 cc scooter to its line-up with the launch of the Aprilia SXR 125. Based on the SXR 160, the new 125 cc scooter is also expected to come with styling inspired by a maxi-scooter. Interested customers can pre-book the new Aprilia SXR 125 for a token amount of ₹ 5,000, either online or by visiting their nearest Aprilia dealership. Powering the new Aprilia SXR 125 will be the same BS6 compliant 125 cc single-cylinder engine that currently does duty on the SR 125 and the Storm 125. The three-valve motor is fuel injected and is currently tuned to make 9.4 bhp at 7,250 rpm, and develops a peak torque of 9.9 Nm at 6,250 rpm, while mated to a CVT automatic transmission. In terms of features, Piaggio India says that the new Aprilia SXR 125 will come with wrap around LED headlights, LED taillights, full digital cluster, Bluetooth mobile connectivity option, longer, bigger and comfortable seating, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake with CBS and signature Aprilia graphics.

2021 TVS Apache RR 310

(The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 is likely to get updates to the design and suspension)

The TVS Apache RR 310 is the company's flagship motorcycle and ever since it was launched in late 2017, it has received constant updates, improvements every year. Now, TVS will launch the 2021 RR 310 this month and we expect the motorcycle to receive few design updates along with tweaks to the suspension and electronics. We believe that prices for the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will be announced on April 7, 2021. With the 2020 model year, TVS introduced a bunch of new features on the Apache RR 310. This includes new ride-by-wire technology that brings four riding modes - Urban, Track, Sport and Rain. There's also the new vertically-mounted TFT screen for the instrument console that comes with the new generation SmartXonnect Bluetooth system along with riding telemetry. The bike also comes with Glide Thru Technology Plus, which works in the first and second gears to make the bike more tractable at crawling speeds in the city.

2021 KTM RC 390

(The 2021 KTM RC 390 is likely to be launched in India this year)

Yes! The KTM RC 390 is due for a generation change as well and the new-gen model has been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions. The motorcycle seems ready for production and could be launched in India this month. The 2021 KTM RC 390 is likely to get a fully revised front end along with new features like an updated instrument console and a better electronics package. The riding geometry is likely to be revised as well and offer more comfort when riding for longer durations. The updated model is likely to continue with 373.2 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that makes 44 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed gearbox is likely to be the same as well. Expect KTM to charge a significant premium over the old model.

