Toyota Announces Recall Of Over 1 Millions Cars For Airbag Sensor Issue
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 25, 2023
- Recall is due to faulty Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors, impacting models from 2020 to 2022.
- Automaker will inspect and replace OCS sensors in affected vehicles at no cost to owners.
- Toyota aims to notify customers for the issue in February 2024.
Toyota Motor Corporation has initiated a recall of approximately 1 million vehicles due to concerns regarding a potential airbag issue linked to sensor short circuits. The recall, announced by the automaker, encompasses models from Year 2020 to 2022. The affected models include the Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 Highlander, and Sienna Hybrid vehicles.
Also Read: Actor Arshad Warsi Brings Home A Toyota Hilux
The company said in its statement that, “The subject vehicles have Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors in the front passenger seat that could have been improperly manufactured, causing a short circuit. This would not allow the airbag system to properly classify the occupant’s weight, and the airbag may not deploy as designed in certain crashes, increasing the risk of injury.”
The flaw primarily revolves around the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors, which pose a risk of airbags failing to deploy correctly, particularly if a small adult or child occupies the front seat. Notably, the recall affects one million vehicles in the US alone.
Furthermore, the automaker stated that, “For all involved vehicles, Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the OCS sensors, and, if necessary, replace them at no cost to owners. For all involved vehicles, Toyota will notify customers by the middle of February 2024.”
Also Read: Toyota's Daihatsu to Halt Shipments Of All Vehicles Over Rigged Safety Test
This incident is not the first of its kind for Toyota concerning airbag-related concerns. In July 2022, the automaker recalled 3,500 RAV4 vehicles in the US due to potential interference between internal components, leading to incorrect occupant detection by the OCS sensor.
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
