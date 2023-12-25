Login

Toyota Announces Recall Of Over 1 Millions Cars For Airbag Sensor Issue

The recalled models include the Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 Highlander, and Sienna Hybrid vehicles
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 25, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Recall is due to faulty Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors, impacting models from 2020 to 2022.
  • Automaker will inspect and replace OCS sensors in affected vehicles at no cost to owners.
  • Toyota aims to notify customers for the issue in February 2024.

Toyota Motor Corporation has initiated a recall of approximately 1 million vehicles due to concerns regarding a potential airbag issue linked to sensor short circuits. The recall, announced by the automaker, encompasses models from Year 2020 to 2022. The affected models include the Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 Highlander, and Sienna Hybrid vehicles.

 

Also Read: Actor Arshad Warsi Brings Home A Toyota Hilux


The company said in its statement that, “The subject vehicles have Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors in the front passenger seat that could have been improperly manufactured, causing a short circuit. This would not allow the airbag system to properly classify the occupant’s weight, and the airbag may not deploy as designed in certain crashes, increasing the risk of injury.”

The flaw primarily revolves around the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors, which pose a risk of airbags failing to deploy correctly, particularly if a small adult or child occupies the front seat. Notably, the recall affects one million vehicles in the US alone.


Furthermore, the automaker stated that, “For all involved vehicles, Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the OCS sensors, and, if necessary, replace them at no cost to owners. For all involved vehicles, Toyota will notify customers by the middle of February 2024.”

 

Also Read: Toyota's Daihatsu to Halt Shipments Of All Vehicles Over Rigged Safety Test

This incident is not the first of its kind for Toyota concerning airbag-related concerns. In July 2022, the automaker recalled 3,500 RAV4 vehicles in the US due to potential interference between internal components, leading to incorrect occupant detection by the OCS sensor.


 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL


 

# Toyota# Toyota Avalon# toyota Camry# Toyota Sienna# Lexus RX
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
6.7
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 24.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
  • 44,300 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
  • 77,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 1,31,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Tata Zest
2016 Tata Zest
  • 77,437 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.25 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
2016 Mahindra KUV100
  • 1,09,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
7.3
0
10
2016 Volvo V40
  • 76,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2009 Skoda Fabia
6.8
0
10
2009 Skoda Fabia
  • 81,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 1.95 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
7.4
0
10
2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
  • 62,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.90 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Ford EcoSport
7.2
0
10
2013 Ford EcoSport
  • 85,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Top Electric Two-Wheeler Launches Of 2023
Top Electric Two-Wheeler Launches Of 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14272 second ago

This year saw brands launching an array of two-wheeler EVs, aimed at different types of buyers

Mahindra Thar 5-Door With Production-Ready Wheels Caught Testing
Mahindra Thar 5-Door With Production-Ready Wheels Caught Testing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-178 second ago

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is coming together in production form ahead of its launch in 2024

Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In 2024
Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

2024 looks to be a very interesting year for motorcycle enthusiasts with a whole host of different kinds of bikes in the pipeline for 2024, here are the top 5 two-wheelers we are looking forward to in the coming year

Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
Actor Suniel Shetty Brings Home A Comet EV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The actor shared the news on his social media account and stated it is his first electric vehicle.

BYD To Set Up First European Production Plant In Hungary
BYD To Set Up First European Production Plant In Hungary
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

This production unit will be the first electric car factory for BYD and is a part of its rapid global expansion plan

Mercedes-Benz Tests Hydrogen-Powered Unimog Prototype
Mercedes-Benz Tests Hydrogen-Powered Unimog Prototype
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The hydrogen-powered Mercedes-Benz Unimog prototype aims to evaluate the potential of hydrogen engines as an alternative drive option

Jeep India To Use ChatGPT To Answer Customer Queries In Real-Time
Jeep India To Use ChatGPT To Answer Customer Queries In Real-Time
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The new Jeep Expert option is available on the Jeeplife mobile app and uses ChatGPT to answer customer queries including brand-specific answers to users

Honda Recalls 2.6 Million Cars In The US Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Honda Recalls 2.6 Million Cars In The US Over Faulty Fuel Pump
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The recall involves cars that were manufactured between 2017 to 2020 in the US due to a faulty fuel pump and is the single-largest recall this year by any OEM

Ola Electric Files Draft Prospectus For IPO; Targets Raising Up To Rs 5,500 Crore
Ola Electric Files Draft Prospectus For IPO; Targets Raising Up To Rs 5,500 Crore
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The EV firm is the first auto manufacturer in over 20 years to offer an IPO.

Kove 800X Adventure Bike By Chinese Brand To Get Three Variants
Kove 800X Adventure Bike By Chinese Brand To Get Three Variants
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The middleweight adventure bike is powered by a 799 cc parallel-twin engine, developed by CFMoto which is also used in the KTM 790 models.

Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units
Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute will be limited to just 100 units and get a new GR Supra GT4 Evo racecar-inspired livery along with Gazoo Racing accessories

Maruti Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
Maruti Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 days ago

The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024

Auto Sales November 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 51 Per Cent Growth
Auto Sales November 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 51 Per Cent Growth
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 days ago

The cumulative sales for the Calendar Year 2023 reached 2,10,497 units - a 40 per cent growth over 2022

Toyota India To Set Up Third Production Facility At Bidadi With Fresh Rs 3,300 Crore Investment
Toyota India To Set Up Third Production Facility At Bidadi With Fresh Rs 3,300 Crore Investment
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The new plant will increase Toyota’s production capacity by 1 lakh units per annum and will be completed by 2026.

All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled
All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Crown Signia employs a hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.5-litre gasoline engine with two electric motor-generators

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Announces Recall Of Over 1 Millions Cars For Airbag Sensor Issue
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved