Actor Arshad Warsi Brings Home A Toyota Hilux

The actor was recently snapped while taking delivery of the vehicle at his residence in Mumbai.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 23, 2023

  • Arshad Warsi buys a Toyota Hilux.
  • The Toyota Hilux is priced between Rs 30.40 lakh and Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Warsi opted for the emotional red shade for his Hilux.

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, best known for his role as ‘Circuit’ in the movie Munna Bhai MBBS and several other comedy genre movies, has become the first Indian celebrity to purchase a Toyota Hilux pickup truck. The actor was recently snapped while taking delivery of the vehicle at his residence in Mumbai. He opted for the bright, emotional red shade. The Toyota Hilux is priced between Rs 30.40 lakh and Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Actor Shraddha Kapoor Brings Home Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Worth Rs. 4.04 Crore

 

Warsi opted for the emotional red shade for his Hilux.

 

The Toyota Hilux is powered by the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine from the Fortuner that produces 201 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque in the manual variant, while the automatic variant makes 500 Nm of peak torque. The Hilux also comes equipped with driver-assist features, including a hill-assist, downhill assist control, an electronic stability programme (ESP), and a differential lock. It also has a water-wading capacity of 700 mm. 

 

Also Read: Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage

 

The Toyota Hilux is priced between Rs 30.40 lakh and Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

The cabin of the car looks similar to the Toyota Fortuner facelift. It features an all-black interior with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker JBL sound system, ventilated seats, cruise control, front seats that can be adjusted in eight different ways electrically, app-based connected car technology, and a wireless charger, among other features.

 

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hero MotoSports Reveals Rider Line-Up For Dakar Rally 2024
Hero MotoSports Reveals Rider Line-Up For Dakar Rally 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14039 second ago

Hero MotoSports Team Rally is bringing back Joaquim Rodrigues, Sebastian Buhler, and Ross Branch, while rider Joan Barreda Bort is the newest addition to the squad.

Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400
Delhi Government Bans BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars From Plying As AQI Climbs Over 400
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13245 second ago

The order by the Delhi Transport Department was issued on December 22 and will stay in force “till further orders”.

Osamu Suzuki Inducted Into The Motoring Hall Of Fame
Osamu Suzuki Inducted Into The Motoring Hall Of Fame
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4805 second ago

Since its establishment, the Motoring Hall of Fame has honoured only 39 distinguished individuals worldwide.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India Launch On January 8
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India Launch On January 8
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Updated GLS gets styling tweaks and updated tech and new mild-hybrid engine options.

Toyota's Daihatsu to Halt Shipments Of All Vehicles Over Rigged Safety Test
Toyota's Daihatsu to Halt Shipments Of All Vehicles Over Rigged Safety Test
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

In the wake of a safety scandal investigation, the probe uncovered issues with 64 models, including 22 under the Toyota brand.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Latest Spy Shots Reveal Connected LED Taillights
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Latest Spy Shots Reveal Connected LED Taillights
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The Creta facelift is set to debut on January 16, 2024, and will feature significant changes on the outside, ADAS and more

GPS-Based Toll Collection System Rollout By March 2024: Gadkari
GPS-Based Toll Collection System Rollout By March 2024: Gadkari
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The new system will aid in reducing congestion on major highways across the country by removing the need for physical toll plazas.

Hyundai To Detail Hydrogen Mobility Roadmap At CES 2024
Hyundai To Detail Hydrogen Mobility Roadmap At CES 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Hyundai envisions that hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformations will aid making the environment more sustainable for the future

Mercedes-Benz Granted Permits For Automated Driving Marker Lights in California, Nevada
Mercedes-Benz Granted Permits For Automated Driving Marker Lights in California, Nevada
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The marker lights will help with easier identification of vehicles using automated driving functions by other road users.

Delhi Government To Implement New Policies For Seized End-Of-Life Vehicles
Delhi Government To Implement New Policies For Seized End-Of-Life Vehicles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Government counsel said that the drafting of the policy is in its final stages and that it will be passed soon

Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage
Actor Shahid Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To His Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in India as a CBU import.

Kia Sonet Facelift Bookings Open At Rs 25,000
Kia Sonet Facelift Bookings Open At Rs 25,000
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Deliveries for the updated Sonet are scheduled to commence in January 2024, with diesel manual variants reaching customers a month later, in February 2024.

Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’
Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Apart from Armada, Mahindra has trademarked names like Savannah, Gladius, and Cult for the 5-door Thar.

Volvo Cars India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Volvo Cars India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The company attributes this decision to escalating input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

Toyota Announces Service Support For Cyclone Michaung-hit Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
Toyota Announces Service Support For Cyclone Michaung-hit Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Toyota and its dealer partners have set up a special emergency helpline number and have a deployed the Hilux pickup for rescue and movement of submerged vehicles

