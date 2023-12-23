Actor Arshad Warsi Brings Home A Toyota Hilux
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 23, 2023
- Arshad Warsi buys a Toyota Hilux.
- The Toyota Hilux is priced between Rs 30.40 lakh and Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Warsi opted for the emotional red shade for his Hilux.
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, best known for his role as ‘Circuit’ in the movie Munna Bhai MBBS and several other comedy genre movies, has become the first Indian celebrity to purchase a Toyota Hilux pickup truck. The actor was recently snapped while taking delivery of the vehicle at his residence in Mumbai. He opted for the bright, emotional red shade. The Toyota Hilux is priced between Rs 30.40 lakh and Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Warsi opted for the emotional red shade for his Hilux.
The Toyota Hilux is powered by the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine from the Fortuner that produces 201 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque in the manual variant, while the automatic variant makes 500 Nm of peak torque. The Hilux also comes equipped with driver-assist features, including a hill-assist, downhill assist control, an electronic stability programme (ESP), and a differential lock. It also has a water-wading capacity of 700 mm.
The Toyota Hilux is priced between Rs 30.40 lakh and Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
The cabin of the car looks similar to the Toyota Fortuner facelift. It features an all-black interior with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker JBL sound system, ventilated seats, cruise control, front seats that can be adjusted in eight different ways electrically, app-based connected car technology, and a wireless charger, among other features.
