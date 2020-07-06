Toyota Camry Hybrid And Vellfire Luxury MPV Receive Price Hikes

Last month, Toyota India has announced an upward revision in prices for its entire model line-up, and while most of the cars received a price hike in June itself, the company had announced that it will update the price of the Camry Hybrid and Vellfire in July 2020. The carmaker had said that the Toyota Camry Hybrid sedan and Vellfire luxury MPV are likely to get a price hike of up to 4 to 5 per cent. Now, the company has officially increased the price of the models by ₹ 1.14 lakh and ₹ 4 lakh, respectively.

Also Read: Toyota Hikes Prices Across Range; Vellfire And Camry Prices To Increase In July

The 2020 Toyota Camry BS6 Hybrid which was initially priced at ₹ 37.88 lakh is now priced at ₹ 39.02 lakh

The BS6 compliant Toyota Camry Hybrid, which was earlier priced at ₹ 37.88 lakh is now priced at ₹ 39.02 lakh. On the other hand, the Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV, which was launched in February this year, at ₹ 79.50 lakh is now priced at ₹ 83.50 lakh (Both ex-showroom, Delhi). Toyota had stated earlier that the price hikes are driven by a sharp rise in the exchange rate in the last few months since pre-COVID-19 situation.

Also Read: Toyota Vellfire Review

Model Old Price New Price Difference Toyota Camry Hybrid ₹ 37.88 lakh ₹ 39.02 lakh ₹ 1.14 lakh Toyota Vellfire ₹ 79.50 lakh ₹ 83.50 lakh ₹ 4 lakh

The Toyota Vellfire which was priced at ₹ 79.50 lakh is now priced at ₹ 83.50 lakh

Also Read: Actor Mohanlal Brings Home Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV

While the Toyota Camry Hybrid is brought to India as Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) kits and assembled locally at its plant at Bidadi, Karnataka, the Vellfire comes to our shores as a completely built unit or CBU model. And both the vehicles come with a hybrid powertrain. The Camry Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine producing 176 bhp at 5,700 rpm and a peak torque of 221 Nm at 3,600-5,200 rpm. The electric motor, on the other hand, can develop 118 bhp and 202 Nm of power figures bringing the total power output to 208 bhp. The engine is mated with a 6-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Also Read: 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid BS6: All You Need To Know

Power on the Toyota Vellfire comes from a 2.5-litre petrol engine that belts out 87 bhp at 4700 rpm and 198 Nm of peak torque that's available between 2800 - 4000 rpm. The engine though is paired with two electric motors that are mounted on either axle. The electric motors produce 105 kW and 50 kW respectively, while the combined power output stands at 196 bhp. The powertrain is paired with an e-CVT that sends power to the front wheels, while the electronic 4WD ensures improved high-speed stability.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.