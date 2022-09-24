  • Home
Toyota Permanently Ceases Manufacturing In Russia

Toyota's plant in Russia was initially shut down in March amid the Russia-Ukraine war, and now Toyota has announced that the plant won't be reopened.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
24-Sep-22 05:32 PM IST
Toyota has announced that it is ending all vehicle manufacturing operations in Russia. Toyota's plant in Saint Petersburg was the home to all of Toyota's manufacturing in Russia, and the plant was initially shut down on March 4, 2022 amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Toyota had kept the plant in a ready to re-start state, but with the war situation not improving, Toyota has announced that the plant won't be reopened.

Upon announcing the news, Toyota also stated, "In recognition of their valued contribution, we will be offering them (Toyota employees) assistance for re-employment, re-skilling and well-being, including financial support above legal requirements." In addition, Toyota will keep its retail network in Russia in place, and will only cease the manufacturing processes in the country.

