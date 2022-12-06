Toyota Recalls 994 Units Of The Urban Cruiser Hyryder In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motors announced that it has recalled 994 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. The company said that these cars will be investigated for a possible issue with front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder manufactured between November 9, 2022 to November 26, 2022 have been recalled under this campaign. The company has said that there have been no reported failures of the affected part.

Toyota has said that it will contact the owners of the affected cars individually and will replace the part, free of charge. The replacements will be done via the authorised dealerships only. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in September this year and since then has been a strong seller for the company. The company’s full hybrid version is one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in the country right now.

Maruti Suzuki too has recalled the Grand Vitara among other cars for a similar issue. While the number of cars have not been specified by the company yet, the Grand Vitara is built on the same platform as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and also in the same plant.