Maruti Suzuki India Recalls Over 9,000 Vehicles Including Newly Launched Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki India has issued a recall for over 9000 vehicles in India, according to a regulatory filing. The voluntary recall is to check for a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts. In its statement, the company has announced to recall a total of 9,125 vehicles manufactured between November 2 and November 28, 2022.

The recall affects a range of different models like - Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and even the recently launched Grand Vitara compact SUV. In fact, even Toyota has issued a recall for close to 1000 units of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder. The companies have announced that the problem will be fixed free of cost.

In the statement submitted as part of the regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said, “It Is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly. Considering the safety of our customers and out of abundant caution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.”

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Company’s authorised workshops for immediate attention.