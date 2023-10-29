Toyota Set To Unveils 'Vellfire Spacious Lounge' Concept at Japan Mobility Show

At the Japan Mobility Show, Toyota unveiled a concept vehicle called "Vellfire Spacious Lounge." As the name suggests, the model transforms the interior of the MPV into a more intimate and luxurious space, accommodating only four passengers. The reduction in seating capacity from its predecessor model leads to more legroom for the rear passengers.

Also Read: Toyota Unveils Space Mobility Prototype For Extraterrestrial Exploration

What sets this concept apart is the inclusion of several amenities. The central console features a refrigerator and a dedicated luggage area with a coat hanger. For those who need to work while on the move, the Spacious Lounge features convenient work tables and a power supply. A floor tray is also available for storing bags or shoes, while built-in speakers integrated into the front seat headrests ensure a premium audio experience. It also incorporates plush carpeting and a privacy curtain located just behind the front seats.

Toyota's Vellfire, which made its debut earlier this year, is now officially available in the Indian market with prices starting from Rs. 1.29 Crore (ex-showroom). In the Japanese market, the Vellfire is available in both turbocharged and hybrid variants. The turbocharged option features a potent 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine with 271 bhp and 430 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the hybrid version utilises a series-parallel hybrid (HEV) system with a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated inline-four engine generating 185 bhp in combination with a 5 NM electric motor delivering 177 bhp and 270 Nm. This hybrid setup offers a total system output of 243 bhp.

Also Read: Futuristic Toyota EPU Pickup Truck Concept Revealed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show Debut

Toyota is bringing a lot of innovative concept vehicles at the Japan Mobility Show, among which are, the Toyota Baby Lunar Concept, Toyota IMV 0 concept etc.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

Image Credits