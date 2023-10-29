Login

Toyota Set To Unveils 'Vellfire Spacious Lounge' Concept at Japan Mobility Show

The central console features a refrigerator, a dedicated luggage area with a coat hanger.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

29-Oct-23 05:42 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • This concept vehicle accommodates only four passengers, leading to more legroom for the rear passengers
  • It has a study table and power supply to work on the go
  • It also includes plush carpeting and a privacy curtain

At the Japan Mobility Show, Toyota unveiled a concept vehicle called "Vellfire Spacious Lounge." As the name suggests, the model transforms the interior of the MPV into a more intimate and luxurious space, accommodating only four passengers. The reduction in seating capacity from its predecessor model leads to more legroom for the rear passengers.

 

Also Read: Toyota Unveils Space Mobility Prototype For Extraterrestrial Exploration

What sets this concept apart is the inclusion of several amenities. The central console features a refrigerator and a dedicated luggage area with a coat hanger. For those who need to work while on the move, the Spacious Lounge features convenient work tables and a power supply. A floor tray is also available for storing bags or shoes, while built-in speakers integrated into the front seat headrests ensure a premium audio experience. It also incorporates plush carpeting and a privacy curtain located just behind the front seats.

Toyota's Vellfire, which made its debut earlier this year, is now officially available in the Indian market with prices starting from Rs. 1.29 Crore (ex-showroom). In the Japanese market, the Vellfire is available in both turbocharged and hybrid variants. The turbocharged option features a potent 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine with 271 bhp and 430 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the hybrid version utilises a series-parallel hybrid (HEV) system with a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated inline-four engine generating 185 bhp in combination with a 5 NM electric motor delivering 177 bhp and 270 Nm. This hybrid setup offers a total system output of 243 bhp.

 

Also Read: Futuristic Toyota EPU Pickup Truck Concept Revealed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show Debut

Toyota is bringing a lot of innovative concept vehicles at the Japan Mobility Show, among which are, the Toyota Baby Lunar Concept, Toyota IMV 0 concept etc.

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

 

Image Credits 

# Toyota Vellfire Spacious Lounge# Vellfire Spacious Lounge# Toyota Vellfire# Toyota Motor Corp# Japan Mobility Show 2023# MPV# Luxury MPV# Luxury car
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire
6.8
0
10

Toyota Vellfire

Starts at ₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Vellfire Specifications
View Vellfire Features

Popular Toyota Models

Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta

₹ 19.13 - 25.43 Lakh

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner

₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

₹ 10.73 - 19.74 Lakh

Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser

₹ 2.1 Crore

Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross

₹ 18.55 - 29.99 Lakh

Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire

₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Crore

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza

₹ 6.81 - 10 Lakh

Toyota Rumion
Toyota Rumion

₹ 10.29 - 13.68 Lakh

Toyota Hilux
Toyota Hilux

₹ 30.4 - 37.9 Lakh

Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry

₹ 45.71 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

Expected Price :

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

Expected Price :

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

Expected Price :

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-15606 second ago

Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai

Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-9213 second ago

The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof

Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-8099 second ago

A result that surprised both Ferrari drivers as Leclerc took his second pole position in a row and the 22nd of his career while Ricciardo impresses with P4 in the Alphatauri

Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-7056 second ago

For a limited time period, Jawa and Yezdi is offering extended warranty for four years or 50,000 kms for motorcycles delivered until Diwali.

Triumph reveals 2024 Bonneville Stealth Editions
Triumph reveals 2024 Bonneville Stealth Editions
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

30 minutes ago

Triumph unveils the 2024 Stealth Edition motorcycles, showcasing exquisite bespoke paintwork on eight modern classics

Mitsubishi Unveils D:X Concept EV Crossover MPV At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Mitsubishi Unveils D:X Concept EV Crossover MPV At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The D:X Concept is an electrified crossover MPV equipped with six captain seats with 2+2+2 configuration

The Martinator Wins Fourth Sprint Race In A Row And Chips Away At Gap To Bagnaia In Thailand
The Martinator Wins Fourth Sprint Race In A Row And Chips Away At Gap To Bagnaia In Thailand
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The Spaniard took a nine point bite out of the reigning champion’s 27 point lead, now trailing by only 18.

Weekend Trip To Ranthambore With The MG ZS EV
Weekend Trip To Ranthambore With The MG ZS EV
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

We head to tiger territory, to Ranthambore National Park over the course of a weekend in the MG ZS EV, where we tried to spot a tiger in the wild. Did we succeed? Read on to find out.

Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show

Top 7 Sport-Naked Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh
Top 7 Sport-Naked Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The naked-sport motorcycle segment has been garnering increasing popularity over the last few years. We list down 7 naked-sport bikes which can be a part of your garage for less than Rs. 5 lakh, on road.

Mitsubishi Unveils D:X Concept EV Crossover MPV At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Mitsubishi Unveils D:X Concept EV Crossover MPV At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The D:X Concept is an electrified crossover MPV equipped with six captain seats with 2+2+2 configuration

Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show

Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024
Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Expect the brand to reveal other details about the MPV’s interior and technical specifications in the coming weeks

Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s newest electric scooter concept is almost certainly previewing an upcoming global model.

Lexus Unveils LF-ZL EV Concept At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Lexus Unveils LF-ZL EV Concept At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The LF-ZL (Lexus Future Zero-Emission Luxury) concept is a BEV vision model offering a glimpse into the brand's electric future

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Set To Unveils 'Vellfire Spacious Lounge' Concept at Japan Mobility Show
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved