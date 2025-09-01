Are Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint Laws

If you’ve ever driven in India during peak summer, you know the pain that comes with scorching sunlight streaming through your car windows, turning your cabin into an oven. Naturally, the first thought is: “Let me put sunshades or tinted films on my windows for some relief.” But here’s the tricky part that follows - are sunshades legal in India? Can you use them without being fined by the traffic police? Let’s break it down in the simplest way possible.

Why Did India Ban Tinted Windows?

Back in 2012, the Supreme Court of India passed a landmark judgment banning aftermarket tinted films on car windows. The reason was safety and security, as according to the ruling:

Criminal activities were being carried out in cars with heavily tinted windows.

Law enforcement found it difficult to identify suspects inside vehicles.

Dark films reduced visibility for pedestrians and traffic police, especially at night.

So, the order was clear: No films, no tints, only factory-fitted glass with limited VLT (Visible Light Transmission) allowed.

What is VLT and Why Does it Matter?

Think of VLT as how much light can pass through your window glass.

Higher VLT (%) → More transparent glass

Lower VLT (%) → Darker glass

As per the Motor Vehicle Act:

Front and rear windshields: Minimum 70% VLT (should let 70% light pass).

Side windows: Minimum 50% VLT.

That means you cannot darken your car beyond this limit, unless the manufacturer itself provides glass with these standards.

Are Removable Sunshades Legal?

This is where most car owners get confused.

Removable sunshades (such as clip-on or roll-up mesh types) are generally not permitted while driving, as they reduce visibility and are considered an obstruction.

However, if you’re parked under the sun, you can use them to keep your cabin cool.

So, if you’re driving with sunshades on your side windows and the police stop you, there’s a good chance you’ll be fined.

What About Sun Control Films Being Marketed as “Legal”?

You might see shops selling so-called “RTO Approved” or “Legal Sunfilms”. Truth is, there’s no such approval for aftermarket films in India. Only factory-installed tinted or laminated glass with the correct VLT is considered legal. So, if someone tries to sell you “legal tint,” take it with a pinch of salt; it’s just marketing.

What’s the Penalty for Illegal Sunshades or Tints?

If you’re caught with tinted films or sunshades while driving:

The fine can range from ₹500 to ₹1,000 (varies from state to state).

Repeat offences can lead to stricter penalties, including a challan and even the removal of the film on the spot.

Legal Alternatives to Beat the Heat

Since the sun won’t stop shining, here are some legal and safe ways to keep your car cooler:

Use shades only when parked – Foldable or magnetic curtains are great for when your car is stationary.

Get UV-cut or tinted laminated glass from the factory. Many modern cars now offer this option.

Use windshield sunshades – The reflective foldable ones that go on the inside of your front windshield.

Park smartly – Whenever possible, look for shaded areas or underground parking.

Final Verdict

So, to answer the big question: Sunshades while driving is NOT legal in India. Aftermarket tints and films are also NOT legal. Only factory-fitted tinted glass that meets VLT norms is allowed. In short, if you want to avoid fines, stick to manufacturer glass and only use removable shades when parked.

FAQs on Car Sunshades & Tint Laws in India

1. Can I use magnetic sunshades while driving?

No. Magnetic sunshades or curtains are not legal while driving. They can only be used when the car is parked.

2. Are factory-fitted tinted glasses allowed?

Yes. As long as the glass meets the VLT requirement (70% front/rear, 50% side), factory-installed tinted glass is legal.

3. Can I use transparent UV-cut films?

No. Even transparent aftermarket films are not legally approved in India.

4. What is the fine for illegal window tints?

It usually ranges between ₹500 to ₹1,000, depending on the state. Police may also remove the film on the spot.

5. Are rear windshield sunshades legal?

No, not while driving. The rear windshield must remain clear for visibility. Use shades only when parked.