Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Launched; Full Price List Revealed

After announcing the prices of the top four grades of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder earlier this month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced the prices of the remaining seven grades of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, starting at Rs. 10.48 lakh and going up to Rs. 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new prices consist of E, S, G and V mild-hybrid variants of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, while the prices of the strong-hybrid variants and the top-spec V automatic mild-hybrid variant were announced earlier this month. To give perspective, the prices for the mild hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start at Rs. 10.45 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.05 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the dual-tone all-wheel drive (AWD) model. As for the strong hybrid models, it’s only offered with the Zeta and Alpha variants of the car and are priced from Rs. 17.99 lakh going up to Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Prices (ex-showroom, India)

Variants Mild-Hybrid MT Mild-Hybrid AT Mild-Hybrid MT AWD Strong-Hybrid E Rs. 10.48 lakh NA NA NA S Rs. 12.28 lakh Rs. 13.48 lakh NA Rs. 15.11 lakh G Rs. 14.34 lakh Rs. 15.54 lakh NA Rs. 17.49 lakh V Rs. 15.89 lakh Rs. 17.09 lakh Rs. 17.19 lakh Rs. 18.99 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder arrives with two petrol engines. The 1.5-litre K-Series mild-hybrid petrol motor with the integrated starter motor generator (ISG). The engine belts out about 100 bhp and 135 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. There's also the 1.5-litre strong hybrid motor with the Toyota Hybrid System and e-drive transmission. The engine develops 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque and is assisted by an electric motor churning out 79 bhp and 141 Nm of instant torque. The motor claims a fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl.