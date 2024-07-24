Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Goes On Sale In South Africa As Starlet Cross

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, launched earlier this year in India, has now gone on sale in South Africa as the Starlet Cross. The name seems fitting since the Toyota Glanza is rebranded as the Starlet in the market and the Taisor is a rugged offspring based on the hatchback. Both models trace their origins to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Fronx and are made in India and exported overseas.



The new Toyota Starlet Cross for South Africa looks identical to the Taisor sold in India. The three-part headlamps with the split twin LED DRLs remain the same, while the grille has been reworked over the Fronx to give the model its own identity. The 10-spoke alloy wheels are different and give the model a sporty look. The Starlet Cross gets a coupe roofline receding towards the rear, giving it the stylish appearance that has been liked by many in the segment in India.



The Starlet Cross is near identical to the Taisor in terms of design and features.

While the design language is the same, the Startlet Cross is available in more colour options with the addition of black and blue shades. The cabin is also slightly different finished in black and brown with champagne-gold inserts. In contrast, the India-spec model gets a black and maroon colour scheme with gold-finished inserts.



The feature list remains identical on the Starlet Cross compared to the Taisor. Both models get the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay on the top variants. The unit supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, flat-bottom steering wheel with controls and more. Other features include a head-up display, six airbags, 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ESC and more.



1.2 petrol and 1.0 turbo-petrol from the Taisor make way for a 1.5 petrol mill in the Starlet Cross.

When it comes to the powertrain, the Starlet Cross gets a big change over the India-spec version. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines have been dropped. Instead, you get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The motor can be had in either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter. Both send power to the front wheels.