Toyota’s HySe-X1 To Join 2024 Dakar Rally For Hydrogen Engine Testing

The HySE-X1, built with Overdrive Racing, will participate, equipped with a hydrogen engine developed for motorcycles.
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

19-Oct-23 04:40 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The HySE research association, led by Toyota, will participate in the Dakar Rally's "Mission 1000" Challenge in Saudi Arabia.
  • Part of the Dakar Future Program, Mission 1000 promotes next-gen carbon-neutral technologies, including hydrogen engines.
  • HySE plans to exhibit the HySE-X1 at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo later this year.

In a positive move towards exploring hydrogen power’s potential, the HySE (Hydrogen Small Mobility & Engine Technology) research association run by Toyota, will participate in the "Mission 1000" Challenge of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia from January 5 to 19. The initiative aims to accelerate the development of small hydrogen engines and promote global alliances for the adoption of hydrogen-powered small mobility solutions.

 

Mission 1000 is part of the Dakar Future Program, which encourages the development of next-generation carbon-neutral powertrain technologies, including hydrogen engines and electric or biofuel hybrids. Toyota's participation in the "Mission 1000" with the hydrogen engine-equipped HySE-X1 vehicle provides a unique opportunity to test this technology in the world's toughest motorsport event, the Dakar Rally. This testing will help identify and address potential challenges in small mobility powered by hydrogen and accelerate the establishment of baseline hydrogen engine technology.

 

The HySE-X1 vehicle is based on a chassis built by HySE partner company Overdrive Racing, which is adapted to accommodate a hydrogen fuel tank and fuel supply system. The vehicle is powered by a hydrogen engine developed for motorcycles, and hydrogen refuelling and maintenance will be managed by Overdrive Racing.

 

To promote their endeavour, HySE plans to exhibit a mockup of the HySE-X1 at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. This initiative reflects HySE's commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral society by researching and advancing small hydrogen engines in collaboration with partner companies. As of now, the HySE-X1 will join the Dakar Rally, showcasing its potential under extreme conditions, while contributing to the development of sustainable and compact hydrogen-powered mobility.

 

Kenji Komatsu, Chairman of HySE and Executive Officer of Technical Research & Development Center, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., expressed their goal in participating in the Dakar Rally: "Our main reason for participating is to give us the chance to communicate the results of our research in a way that's easy to understand. Also, by participating in the event, we can identify potential issues and refine our technology to solve the technical themes required for the establishment of hydrogen small mobilities as soon as possible."

 

The HySE-X1 Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle Specifications:

- Dimensions: 3,530 mm x 2,070 mm x 1,700 mm

- Weight: Approximately 1,500 kg

- Engine Type/Valve Train: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, In-Line Four supercharged engine with DOHC 16 valves

- Total Displacement: 998 cm³

 

