Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan Concept; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023

Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
19-Oct-23 10:19 AM IST
Highlights
- Set to be exhibited at the Japan Mobility Show this year
- The brand says that this concept is designed to meet diverse needs
- It can be incorporated as a product display shelf to create a mobile shop
Toyota has taken the wraps off a compact electric vehicle concept known as the Kayoibako, which is scheduled to make its debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. The name ‘kayoibako’ is derived from configurable shipping containers used for the secure and efficient transportation of parts and products between facilities. The brand says that this concept is designed to meet the diverse needs of urban populations and small businesses, transport services, and last-mile cargo delivery companies.
Also Read: Toyota To Unveil Two New Concept EVs At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show; Sports Coupe and SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut
The standout feature of the Kayoibako concept is its interior and its customisability to suit various usage situations. Toyota describes it as having an ‘ultra-expandable’ design, which means the single-seat cabin can be customised for both business and personal purposes. Additionally, intelligent software integration allows it to become a part of ‘smart grids and other intelligent social systems.’
For business applications, Kayoibako offers solutions to address a range of general subjects. For last-mile logistics, this vehicle can contribute to smart distribution systems by providing customisation for low-volume transportation. The Kayoibako can also be tailored to meet the requirements of local communities, such as by incorporating product display shelves to create a mobile shop or adding extra seating to function as a shuttle bus.
Also Read: Toyota Teams Up With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce Solid-State EV Batteries
The vehicle's wheelbase measures 2800 mm, and overall dimensions of the Kayoibako are 3,990 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,855 mm in height. As for technical details, Toyota provided limited information about the platform and powertrain, only mentioning that it is a battery-electric, zero-emission vehicle. More details will be revealed later this month.
