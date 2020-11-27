TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience

Improving the online purchase experience for customers, TVS Motor Company has introduced the Augmented Reality Interactive Vehicle Experience (A.R.I.V.E) mobile application. The new app is available on Android Auto and iOS platforms and uses augmented reality to offer an in-depth look at the company's product range. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the mass-market two-wheeler segment and promises to offer a holistic buying experience to customers. The first products to be listed are the Apache RR 310 and the Apache RTR 200 4V. This will be followed by the brand's complete portfolio being added to the app.

The TVS ARIVE app has 3 modules - Places to Explore, Scan a real bike and 3D mode that offer more information on the offering

Speaking on the new app, Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS said, "TVS Motor Company has been at the forefront of introducing technological advancements across our products, and services. The TVS A.R.I.V.E app is an extension to that philosophy, as our customers now get an opportunity to explore our products at the convenience of their homes through the AR technology. We introduce the app with the TVS Apache RR 310 & TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the flagship models from our stable. This app will bridge the gap between a customer's consideration and the decision of testing or purchase, by using augmented reality to give a 360-degree experience of the product using audio-visual and textual formats. We are sure that our potential and existing customers will find great value in this new service."

The Apache RR 310 and Apache RTR 200 4V will be the first offerings to be listed on the ARIVE app

The mobile app will offer an independent module for each product, which is further divided into three different modules - Place to explore (AR-Based), Scan a real bike (AR-Based) and the 3D mode for devices that are not compatible with augmented reality. The app will highlight the critical features of the vehicle along with detailed descriptions, videos, animations and more.

The three modes available will perform specific functions. The 'Place' to explore mode creates an augmented experience by positioning the 3D model in the AR world. This allows users to have a 360-degree view of the bike and also take a closer look at each aspect of it. There's also the 'Scan a real bike' mode that allows users to scan an actual vehicle and then the app will highlight the features on the model. The '3D mode' will only give you a 360-degree view of the vehicle and also highlight the key features that are on offer. The app will also provide the sell-through process option for booking test rides, locate nearby dealerships or book a vehicle.

