TVS MotoSoul Biking Festival Returns; Will Be Held On March 3-4

TVS Motor Company is bringing back its biking festival ‘TVS MotoSoul’ in March 2023. Slated to be held on March 3 and 4, 2023 at Hilltop Vagator, Goa, this is the second edition of the company’s motorcycle festival. The first edition of the TVS MotoSoul took place in October 2019. This time around, the company wants the two-day biking festival to be grander in every aspect, offering a mix of motorcycles, music and a rich racing legacy along with narrators from all walks of life. This year, the event will also welcome top Indian and international artists to the two-day motorcycle music festival.

Speaking on the return of TVS MotoSoul, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “We are thrilled to announce the 2023 TVS MotoSoul – The Ultimate Biking Festival, the flagship initiative by TVS Motor Company for our millions of premium motorcycle owners and biking enthusiasts across the globe. TVS MotoSoul is a platform for the like-minded motorcycle community to come together, celebrate the undying spirit of motorcycling, interact with legends from the racing & biking fraternity and take home the supreme message of riding brotherhood. We look forward to welcoming all motorcycle enthusiasts at the 2023 TVS MotoSoul.”

For motorcyclists and biking enthusiasts, this year the event will include activities like moto crossfit, obstacle race, dirt race amongst others. Furthermore, TVS’ stunt riders from the house of PETRONAS TVS Racing will also display their skills while participating in a high-octane stunt competition. TVS also promises a big surprise element for all motorcycle and racing aficionados. At this year’s MotoSoul, TVS also plans to have several product showcases, however, the company hasn’t revealed much about it.

People attending the festival will also get to witness and participate in a range of art and cultural events like live canvas painting and more. Plus, this year’s TVS MotoSoul will host tech talks from different stalwarts from the biking world. Of course, there will also be a whole lot of live music - with international artists, global music sensations, and DJs that will have performances during the two mega gala nights.