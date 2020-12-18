TVS NTorq 125 Call Of Design Season 2 Winners Announced

TVS Motor Company has announced the winners of the TVS NTorq 125 Call of Design Season 2. Aayush Bijalwan from School of Design, UPES (Dehradun) was declared the winner for his rendition of the SuperNTorq and has won the 125 cc scooter along with a cash prize of ₹ 30,000. Abishek Chellapandiyan from Strate School of Design (Bengaluru) bagged the first runner-up position, followed by Arsh Riyaz Maknojia from MIT Institute of Design (Pune) as the second runner-up, and also won the Viewer's Choice award. The annual design contest witnesses aspiring designers and enthusiasts get a chance to create a new design on the NTorq 125 scooter.

The inaugural edition of Call of Design was held last year and this season took the concept further with the comic book theme 'Rise of Ntorqians' that required contestants to create 2D renditions and sketches of their SuperNTorq. The jury shortlisted the entries received from over 600 registrations from over 35 design institutes and 30 media professionals in the country. The parameters for selection included adherence to the comic book theme, futuristic concept, innovation, and resonance with a super machine. Lastly, the execution needed in-line with the TVS NTorq 125 and TVS Racing were also factored in.

The TVS NTorq RS 125 designed by Oberdan Bezzi representing Motoroids

In the media category, the jury awarded four exceptional entries from the total 30 that belonged to Bilal Firfiray from Bikewale, Gaurav Sadanand from Zigwheels, Shoeb Kalania from Indian Autos Blog and Oberdan Bezzi representing Motoroids.

The Call of Design contest has been a part of TVS Motor Company's efforts to build a community around the NTorq 125 that has been quite popular among young buyers since its launch. The contest saw over 400 students participate in the maiden edition, and the entries have only been higher this year. More recently, TVS introduced the NTorq SuperSquad edition bringing some exciting Avengers-themed graphics to the scooter in a collaboration with Marvel.

