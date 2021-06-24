TVS Ntorq SuperSquad Edition: Top 5 Highlights

TVS Motor Company introduced the TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad edition in India, with livery inspired by Marvel's Avengers. The NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition is priced at Rs. 81,075 (Ex-showroom), which is just about Rs. 3,000 more expensive than the top-spec NTorq 125 Race Edition. The SuperSquad Edition is available in three colour options, Combat Blue, Invincible Red and Stealth Black, inspired by Captain America, Iron Man and Black Panther, respectively. TVS Motor Company associated with Disney India to launch the superhero inspired special edition models of the NTorq 125. Mehanically, there are no changes.

1. Design

The overall design is the same as the top-spec TVS NTorq Race Edition, but special colours and livery inspired by Marvel superheroes distinguish the NTorq SuperSquad Edition scooters. The Invincible Red colour scheme pictured above is inspired by the Iron Man.

2. Colours

All TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad scooters feature decals and colour combinations inspired by Marvel super heroes. The Combat Blue colour is inspired by Captain America, the Stealth Black is inspired by Black Panther, and the Invincible Red is inspired by Iron Man, all Marvel superheroes, popularised by Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers series.

3. Engine

The engine of the NTorq SuperSquad Edition is the same as the standard TVS Ntorq 125. There are no changes, and the scooters get the same fuel-injected 124.8 cc single-cylinder motor that makes 9.25 bhp at 7,000 rpm, and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine continues to be paired with a CVT unit. The Stealth Black edition pictured above is inspired by the character of Black Panther.

4. Features

The Bluetooth-based SmartXonnect app comes with a special user interface themed on the Marvel characters in the NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition scooters

5. Price