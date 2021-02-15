TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In Nepal

TVS Motor Company has launched the new NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition in Nepal. The special edition version of the scooter is inspired by characters of Marvel's Avengers - Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther - and are offered with special colours and body graphics. The SuperSquad Edition was launched in India last year and is currently available at a price of ₹ 79,535 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In comparison, the ex-showroom price in Nepal stands at 2.67 lakh Nepalese Rupee (around ₹ 1.66 lakh).

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India

WATCH: TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition First Look

The Invincible Red colour scheme is inspired by Iron Man

Speaking on the occasion, R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "Since its launch in Nepal, TVS NTorq 125 has won the hearts of GenZ customers by offering unparalleled style, superior racing-inspired performance, and first-of-its-kind Bluetooth technologyWe continue to evolve and seek to delight our new-generation customers for whom Marvel Universe is a strong affinity area. TVS NTorq 125 breaks new ground with the launch of the SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel's Avengers. We are sure that the SuperSquad Edition will be a blockbuster!"

Shahil Agrawal, MD - JMPL, commented on the launch of the new product, "We at JMPL, are committed to bringing the most innovative and segment defining products to our valuable customers in Nepal. The new TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition is aimed at creating a 'wow factor' for the Gen Z favourite youth machine - TVS NTORQ 125. We are confident that it will delight our customers in Nepal."

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 Call Of Design Season 2 Winners Announced

The Combat Blue colour is inspired by Captain America

The SuperSquad Edition is the result of an association between TVS and Disney India's consumer products business. The collaboration sees the NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition being offered in three colour options - Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue. The styling is further accentuated with body decals that are inspired by each of the characters from the comics. Some of the common elements on the three scooters include the Avengers 'A' badge placed on the front panel, leg shield and below the speedometer. The Bluetooth-based SmartXonnect app also comes with a special user interface themed on the Marvel characters.

The Stealth Black edition is inspired by Black Panther

There are no mechanical changes to the scooter, and the NTorq 125 continues to draw power from the same 125 cc single-cylinder, fuel injected engine. The model is produced in India and shipped to a number of markets. TVS has a strong presence in Nepal and retails nearly its complete product line-up in the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.