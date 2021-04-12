TVS Motor Company has increased the prices for all variants of the TVS NTorq 125 by up to ₹ 1,540. The NTorq 125 SuperSquad edition gets the maximum price hike of ₹ 1,540 while the drum brake variant gets a price hike of ₹ 540. Currently, the drum brake version of the TVS NTorq 125 is priced at ₹ 71,095 while the disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 75,395. The Race Edition model of the NTorq is priced at ₹ 78,375. And lastly, the SuperSquad edition of the NTorq 125 is priced at ₹ 81,075. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.



The BS6 NTorq gets a fuel-injected 124.8 cc single-cylinder motor that makes 9.1 bhp at 7,000 rpm. The torque output stays the same at 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine continues to be paired with a CVT unit. The other update is that the fuel tank capacity goes up to 5.8-litres from 5 litres. Thanks to BS6 compliance, the scooter now weighs 1.9 kg heavier than the outgoing model and has a total kerb weight of 118 kg.



TVS reported sales of 322,683 units in March 2021, registering a whopping 123 per cent growth over 144,739 units in March 2020. Total two-wheeler sales grew by an impressive 130 per cent growth in March 2021, with sales of 307,437 units, compared to 133,988 units in March 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales accounted for 202,155 units, a growth of 115 per cent over 94,103 units in March 2020. Motorcycle sales grew by 136 per cent registering 157,294 units in March 2021 as against 66,673 units in March 2020. Scooter sales of the company grew by 206 per cent registering 104,513 units in March 2021 as against 34,191 units in March 2020.

