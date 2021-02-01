New Cars and Bikes in India
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2021: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 2 Per Cent Growth Year-On-Year

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales stood at 57,004 units in the domestic market in January 2021, registering a 2 per cent growth year-on-year. Exports, on the other hand, stood at 7865 units last month, witnessing a 19.38 per cent drop.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor
Suzuki Motorcycle India's cumulative sales for January 2021 stood at 64,869 units

Highlights

  • Suzuki domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 57,004 units, a growth of 2%
  • Exports declined by 19.38% with 7,865 units shipped in January 2021
  • Cumulative sales for Suzuki stood at 64,869 units in January 2021

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported its sales for the month of January 2021 and the two-wheeler maker sold 57,004 units in the domestic market. This resulted in a growth of 2 per cent year-on-year, as compared to 56,013 units sold in January 2020. Exports, on the other hand, stood at 7865 units last month, witnessing a 19.38 per cent drop when compared to 9389 units shipped during the same period in 2020. Suzuki's cumulative sales (domestic + exports) for January 2021 stood at 64,869 units, 533 units less than the same period last year.

7beok82k

The Suzuki Gixxer and the Access 125 remain the growth drivers for the company

Speaking on the sales recovery, Koichiro Hirao, MD - Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "The new year has begun on an optimistic note for us. The response to our products demonstrates strong connect with our customers and we will continue to offer unique experiences to the spirited riders. Registering close to 2 per cent growth in the domestic sales in January 2021, we are confident that we will see an upward trend in the coming years and garner numerous accolades that will further solidify our position in the premium motorcycle segment as well."

0 Comments

With markets opening up again and life resuming normalcy, the auto sector is sustaining the positive sales trend that began with the festive season late last year. Other two-wheeler makers have reported growth in volumes with Royal Enfield registering an eight per cent hike, while TVS Motor Company saw an increment of 31 per cent in sales year-on-year. The Suzuki Access and the Gixxer 155 range continue to be the brand's volume pullers.

x
