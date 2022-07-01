Two-Wheeler Sales June 2022: TVS Sales Grow 22 Per Cent

TVS Motor Company has reported sales growth of 22 per cent in June 2022, with overall sales of 3,08,501 units, compared to 2,51,886 units in June 2021. The company's total two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 23 per cent in June 2022, with sales increasing from 2,38,092 units in June 2021 to 2,93,715 units in June 2022. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 33 per cent with sales increasing from 1,45,413 units n June 2021 to 1,93,090 units in June 2022. Motorcycle sales accounted for 1,46,075 units in June 2022, compared to 1,46,874 units in June 2021. Scooter sales of the company grew from 53,956 units in June 2021 to 1,05,211 units in June 2022.



Also Read: TVS To Launch New Two-Wheeler On July 6



The TVS Jupiter is one of the most popular 110 cc scooters in India.



According to TVS Motor Company, shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. The company says it's working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest. The company's total exports grew by 8 per cent from 1,06,246 units in June 2021 to 1,14,449 units in June 2022. Two-wheeler exports grew by 9 per cent from 92,679 units in June 2021 to 1,00,625 units in June 2022.



Also Read: TVS iQube Electric Scooter Review



With more advanced equipment on offer, the TVS Apache RR 310 BTO just pushes the envelope of a race-ready machine further, making it feel more premium than ever, and ready to race, straight from the factory!

TVS Motor Company said in a statement that domestic two-wheeler sales include the TVS iQube electric scooter sales of 4,667 units in June 2022. This is the highest-ever sales of the TVS iQube electric scooter and the sales grew by 77 per cent over May 2022. Three-wheeler sales of the company grew by 7 per cent from 13,974 units in June 2021 to 14,786 units in June 2022.



Also Read: TVS To Focus On Scaling Up EV Segment



The standard TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in three colours, with only the top-spec variant getting SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system.

During the first quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler sales grew by 39 per cent from 6.2 lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2021-22 to 8.6 lakh units in the current quarter. Three wheelers of the company registered a growth of 18 per cent, increasing from 0.39 lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2021-22 to 0.46 lakh units in the first quarter of the current year. In July 2022, TVS Motor Company will be launching a new premium two-wheeler, possibly in the cruiser segment, which was showcased as the TVS Zeppelin concept at the Auto Expo 2018.

