Two-Wheeler Sales May 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches Just Over 1 Lakh Units

Nearly 5,000 customer touch points of Hero MotoCorp have reopened across the country.

Hero has despatched more than 1 lakh 12 thousand two-wheelers during May 2020

  • Hero MotoCorp the first two-wheeler industry to resume operations
  • Hero has extended financial package to dealerships
  • All manufacturing units of the company have resumed operations

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, despatched 1,12,682 units of two-wheelers during May 2020. The company has re-started operations, across its manufacturing units and dealerships as the country emerges from the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparatively, Hero MotoCorp had despatched 6,52,028 units in May 2019. Of the over one lakh two-wheelers despatched in May 2020, scooters accounted for only 6,644 units, while motorcycles accounted for 1,06,038 units. Total domestic two-wheeler sales accounted for 1,08,848 units, while two-wheeler exports accounted for 3,834 units.

Motorcycles like the Hero Splendor Plus make up most of the company's two-wheeler sales

On May 4, 2020, Hero MotoCorp opened up three of its manufacturing facilities, and scaled up production gradually, at the same time ensuring stringent safety protocols for both employees and customers. All six manufacturing facilities of the company in India, at Dharuhera and Gurugram in Haryana, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh have now resumed operations with limited production.

fp6p93do

Hero has opened up dealerships while following stringent safety measures and social distancing protocols

Operations have also resumed at Hero's global Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in a graded manner, and work on new product development has commenced, the company announced in a statement, saying that stick safety and hygiene protocols are being followed. Hero MotoCorp's manufacturing facilities in global locations, one each in Colombia and Bangladesh, also restarted production during May 2020. On May 4, 2020, Hero MotoCorp became the first two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to resume operations and commenced despatches from May 7, 2020.

Hero MotoCorp has also extended humanitarian initiatives during May 2020 in the cause of relief efforts during the pandemic and lockdown, including offering free meals and sanitisers

The Company also continued to expand the scope of its COVID-19 focussed humanitarian initiatives during the month. Apart from donating 2000 motorcycles for relief work to authorities, it developed a first-responder mobile ambulance, which will be soon handed over to authorities for service in semi-urban and rural areas. Hero has already produced over 25,000 litres of sanitisers that have been distributed to authorities and under-privileged sections of the society. The canteen kitchens at its manufacturing facilities have already produced and distributed over 11 lakh meals, to stranded laborers, daily wage-workers, and homeless families in several areas of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Hero MotoCorp has also distributed over 19 lakh protective face-masks.

