Two-Wheeler Sales September 2021: Hero MotoCorp Sees 26 Per Cent Decline In Overall Sales

Hero MotoCorp saw a drop of 25.9 per cent in its sales for the month of September 2021. The company despatched 530,346 units last month as compared to 715,718 units sold in September 2020. Similarly, the company sold 489,417 motorcycles last month, which is again 25.95 per cent less than what the company sold in September 2020. Scooters sales tumbled as well, with Hero selling 40,929 units in September 2021, which is 25.27 per cent less than what the company sold in September 2020.

The total two-wheeler domestic sales dropped 27.51 per cent, with Hero selling 505,462 units in September 2021 as compared to 697,293 units sold in September last year. The company sold 14,38,623 units in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22. In fact, if we consider data for total sales between April-September 2021, then Hero's total unit sales stand at 24,63,130 units, which is 3.58 per cent more than 23,11,254 units sold during the same time last year.

(Hero remains optimistic about sales going into the festive season)

Heading into the peak festive season, the company remains optimistic about the demand over the coming months. Normal monsoon and the encouraging farm activity is likely to contribute towards positive customer sentiments. Increased pace of vaccination drives and the preference for personal mobility is also expected to lead to a swift revival in sales.

To honour the frontline healthcare warriors across the world, Hero MotoCorp announced a global ride, 'Ride for Real Heroes'. Scheduled to be flagged-off on October 2, 2021, the participating riders will distribute Covid-19 safety kits to the healthcare workers including doctors and medical personnel in 100 cities and towns across the world.