  • Home
  • News
  • Two-Wheeler Sales September 2021: Hero MotoCorp Sees 26 Per Cent Decline In Overall Sales

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2021: Hero MotoCorp Sees 26 Per Cent Decline In Overall Sales

Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 530,346 units in September 2021, which is a drop of 25.9 per cent over the sales of September 2020.
authorBy Carandbike Team
01-Oct-21 10:25 PM IST
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2021: Hero MotoCorp Sees 26 Per Cent Decline In Overall Sales banner
Highlights
  • Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 530,346 two-wheelers in September 2021
  • The company sold 489,417 motorcycles last month
  • Hero's scooter sales stood at 40,929 units in September 2021

Hero MotoCorp saw a drop of 25.9 per cent in its sales for the month of September 2021. The company despatched 530,346 units last month as compared to 715,718 units sold in September 2020. Similarly, the company sold 489,417 motorcycles last month, which is again 25.95 per cent less than what the company sold in September 2020. Scooters sales tumbled as well, with Hero selling 40,929 units in September 2021, which is 25.27 per cent less than what the company sold in September 2020.

Also Read: New Hero Xpulse 200 4V Teased In New Video

e3514g1c

(Hero MotoCorp Hands Over 70 Two-Wheelers To Haryana For Front-Line Health Workers)

The total two-wheeler domestic sales dropped 27.51 per cent, with Hero selling 505,462 units in September 2021 as compared to 697,293 units sold in September last year. The company sold 14,38,623 units in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22. In fact, if we consider data for total sales between April-September 2021, then Hero's total unit sales stand at 24,63,130 units, which is 3.58 per cent more than 23,11,254 units sold during the same time last year.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Global Ride To Honour Healthcare Workers

sc1dtilo

(Hero remains optimistic about sales going into the festive season)

Heading into the peak festive season, the company remains optimistic about the demand over the coming months. Normal monsoon and the encouraging farm activity is likely to contribute towards positive customer sentiments. Increased pace of vaccination drives and the preference for personal mobility is also expected to lead to a swift revival in sales.

To honour the frontline healthcare warriors across the world, Hero MotoCorp announced a global ride, 'Ride for Real Heroes'. Scheduled to be flagged-off on October 2, 2021, the participating riders will distribute Covid-19 safety kits to the healthcare workers including doctors and medical personnel in 100 cities and towns across the world.

Related Articles
Rally Of Morocco 2022: Hero MotoSports' Rider Ross Branch Wins Stage 1
Rally Of Morocco 2022: Hero MotoSports' Rider Ross Branch Wins Stage 1
4 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Honda Pips Hero MotoCorp To Become Largest Two-Wheeler Maker In Retail Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Honda Pips Hero MotoCorp To Become Largest Two-Wheeler Maker In Retail Sales
5 days ago
Hero Vida Electric Scooter Underwent Over 2 Lakh Km Of Testing
Hero Vida Electric Scooter Underwent Over 2 Lakh Km Of Testing
7 days ago
India's Hero MotoCorp, HPCL Partner For EV Charging Network
India's Hero MotoCorp, HPCL Partner For EV Charging Network
8 days ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Hero Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This festive season, which car would you love to drive home?