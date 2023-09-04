Two-Wheeler Sales August 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle Reports Highest Ever Domestic Sales Of 83,045 Units

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), has reported a 30 per cent growth in sales in August 2023 compared to the same month last year. The two-wheeler manufacturer registered overall sales of 1,03,336 units.

However, the sales numbers were down in comparison to last month when a total of 1,07,836 units were sold. This included 80,309 units sold in the domestic market and 27,527 exports.



The domestic market, in particular, witnessed some growth, with SMIPL selling 83,045 units in August 2023. However, export numbers saw a decrease, accounting for 20,291 units.

Kenichi Umeda – Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “On this occasion, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers, business partners and team members for their unwavering support. We are truly humbled by the strong demand for our products within India that has aided us in our continued growth. We continue to provide exceptional hospitality and remain committed to serving our customers with the utmost diligence and attention to detail.”



