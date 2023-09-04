Login

Two-Wheeler Sales August 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle Reports Highest Ever Domestic Sales Of 83,045 Units

Suzuki registered overall sales numbers of 1,03,336 units in August 2023
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

04-Sep-23 03:06 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • SMIPL recorded an overall sale of 1,03,336 units in August 2023.
  • The domestic market sales account for 83,045 units.
  • The company exported 20,291 units to markets around the world in August 2023.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), has reported a 30 per cent growth in sales in August 2023 compared to the same month last year. The two-wheeler manufacturer registered overall sales of 1,03,336 units. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki Unveils 2024 GSX-R1000 With Updated Paint Schemes

 

However, the sales numbers were down in comparison to last month when a total of 1,07,836 units were sold. This included 80,309 units sold in the domestic market and 27,527 exports. 


The domestic market, in particular, witnessed some growth, with SMIPL selling 83,045 units in August 2023. However, export numbers saw a decrease, accounting for 20,291 units.

 

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa With Variable Valve Timing Patented

 


 

Kenichi Umeda – Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “On this occasion, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers, business partners and team members for their unwavering support. We are truly humbled by the strong demand for our products within India that has aided us in our continued growth. We continue to provide exceptional hospitality and remain committed to serving our customers with the utmost diligence and attention to detail.”


 

# Suzuki Motorcycle# Two wheeler# Bikes# Scooters

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700
2021 Mahindra XUV700
23,782 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 24.85 L
₹ 52,557/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Suzuki Models

Suzuki Burgman
Suzuki Burgman

₹ 84,300 - 87,800

Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa

₹ 16.9 Lakh

Suzuki New Access 125
Suzuki New Access 125

₹ 77,600 - 87,200

Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF

₹ 1.46 Lakh

Suzuki Avenis
Suzuki Avenis

₹ 86,500 - 88,300

Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer

₹ 1.41 Lakh

Suzuki Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250

₹ 1.95 Lakh

Suzuki Katana
Suzuki Katana

₹ 13.61 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Two-Wheeler Sales August 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle Reports Highest Ever Domestic Sales Of 83,045 Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn