Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: Hero MotoCorp’s Total Sales Grow 3 Per Cent

Hero MotoCorp registered total sales of 5,36,499 scooters and motorcycles last month, which is a growth of 3 per cent over 5,19,980 units sold in September last year. The total motorcycle sales stood at 4,94,270 units while total scooter sales stood at 42,229 units. Hero’s total domestic sales included 5,19,789 units, while exports accounted for 16,710 units.

Hero says that the demand for two-wheelers is on track to be healthy, with the festive season right around the corner. For the year till date, Hero sold 27,69,100 units between April and September 2023, which is 1.74 per cent less than 28,18,361 units sold during the same time last year.

The company also said that it will hike prices of select models from its range of two-wheelers from October 3, 2023. The brand’s scooters and motorcycles will see a price increase of around 1 per cent. The company said that the exact quantum of increase would vary depending on the model with the price revision a part of its “regular review of product competitiveness and positioning” while factoring in inflation. This marks Hero’s third price hike in the financial year 2023-24.

Hero’s latest launch, the Karizma XMR will now be priced at Rs. 1.80 lakh, after it was launched at a price of Rs. 1.73 lakh in the beginning of September 2023. The booking window for the Karizma XMR has been temporarily closed as well.