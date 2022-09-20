  • Home
  • News
  • Uber Asks Its India Drivers To Ensure Rear Seatbelts In Their Cars Work

Uber Asks Its India Drivers To Ensure Rear Seatbelts In Their Cars Work

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies has asked its drivers in India to ensure backseat seatbelts in their vehicles are accessible to passengers and they work, days after a local business tycoon died in a crash involving his private car.
authorBy Reuters
20-Sep-22 07:21 PM IST
Uber Asks Its India Drivers To Ensure Rear Seatbelts In Their Cars Work banner

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies has asked its drivers in India to ensure backseat seatbelts in their vehicles are accessible to passengers and they work, days after a local business tycoon died in a crash involving his private car.

The move comes amid a growing road-safety push in India, the world's fourth-largest car market. Earlier in September, Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of India's Tata Sons, died in a crash involving his Mercedes, and local media reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Related Articles
Uber Asks Its India Drivers To Ensure Rear Seatbelts In Their Cars Work
Uber Asks Its India Drivers To Ensure Rear Seatbelts In Their Cars Work
5 hours ago
8 Cars That Come With 3-Point Seatbelts For Both Front And Rear Occupants
8 Cars That Come With 3-Point Seatbelts For Both Front And Rear Occupants
8 hours ago
Rear Seat Belt Alarms In Cars To Be Made Mandatory, Announcement Likely This Week
Rear Seat Belt Alarms In Cars To Be Made Mandatory, Announcement Likely This Week
13 hours ago
Delhi Police Launches Rear Seatbelt Drive; Fine Of Rs. 1,000 Imposed
Delhi Police Launches Rear Seatbelt Drive; Fine Of Rs. 1,000 Imposed
6 days ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh