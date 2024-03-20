Login
Ultraviolette Announces Its Entry Into Turkey

The brand has partnered with K-Rides for sales while showcasing the F77 at Motobike Istanbul 2024
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 20, 2024

Highlights

  • Ultraviolette announces its foray into Europe with Türkiye
  • The F77 has a top speed of 152 kmph and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds
  • Showcased at Motobike Istanbul 2024 exhibition

Ultraviolette Automotive is a Bangalore-based EV startup that has the F77 electric motorcycle in its portfolio. While the company only has one product on sale, which was launched in 2022, it also holds the merit of the fastest-production electric motorcycle in India. Now, the company has officially announced its entry into the European market starting with Turkey. The company has tied up with K-Rides, a subsidiary of Kibar Holding, for the sale of the F77 in Turkey. Ultraviolette is currently showcasing its F77 at the Motobike Istanbul 2024 exhibition jointly at the K-Rides pavilion from March 20th-23rd.

 

Kibar Holding is a large corporation in Turkey that has ventured into the mobility sector by announcing its new company, K-Rides. Earlier this year, the company also announced its collaboration with Royal Enfield for selling its motorcycle in the country.

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 E-Motorcycle To Be Exported To Europe From Mid-2024

Commenting on the announcement, Gökhan Lokmanoğlu, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Kibar Holding, "K-RIDES, aligning with its mission to curate a distinctive portfolio featuring the most outstanding brands in the motorcycle world, known for their high performance and unique designs, is excited to introduce the F77 to the Turkish rider community in collaboration with Ultraviolette, the pioneering brand shaping the future of electric high-performance vehicles with its innovative designs.”

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette And Mantra Academy Reveal Electric Superbike Designed By Students

Furthermore, sharing thoughts on Ultraviolette’s foray into the Turkish market, Mr Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-Founder, Ultraviolette said, "We are thrilled to showcase the Ultraviolette F77 to the vibrant and dynamic market of Türkiye in association with K-RIDES. At the time of the launch of the F77 back in 2022, Ultraviolette had received interest for its flagship motorcycle from over 190 countries hinting towards a strong global demand. The F77’s display at the MotoBike Istanbul 2024 signifies a decisive leap forward in Ultraviolette's global expansion strategy. With the F77, motorcycle enthusiasts in Türkiye are poised to be thrilled by its Aviation DNA, ground-breaking design and unparalleled performance.”

The Ultraviolette F77 is powered by a large 10.3kWh battery pack that powers the permanent magnet AC motor that is rated at 30kW (40 bhp). The electric motorcycle is capable of accelerating from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and is capable of achieving a top speed of 152 kmph. It comes with three ride modes, a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, 9-axis IMU and dual-channel ABS.

