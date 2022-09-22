Upcoming New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Spotted On Test

The new generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 seems ready to be launched in the next few months. A spy shot of the upcoming model was spotted in July 2022, and now we once again see a new spy shot of the bike undergoing test runs ahead of launch. Royal Enfield’s current 350 cc model range has been updated with the new J-series engine, starting with the Meteor 350, Classic 350 and the all-new Hunter 350.

The Bullet 350 has yet to be updated with the new engine and double-cradle chassis, and those are the main mechanical changes we expect to see in the new model, apart from new suspension. Cosmetically, there are a few changes which are apparent from the spy shot, including a new single-piece seat design, new rear grabrail, rear fender, and the taillight and rear indicators. The headlight housing, still a circular unit with the trademark pilot lamps, seems to get a slightly flattened lens compared to the convex-shaped bulging lens of the current generation Bullet 350.



The next-generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been spotted on test on multiple occasions, and the production model is expected to be launched in a few months from now.



Mechanically, there are going to be quite a few changes, with the main difference being the J-series 350 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC engine, which makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Also new will be the frame, the same dual-cradle chassis used in the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350.



The wheels, brakes and suspension are also set to be updated in the new Bullet 350. The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to be introduced early next year and is expected to be priced at or just above Rs. 1.5 lakh (Ex-showroom).

(Image & Video Source)